In the afternoon he will preside over the flag of Start of construction of the section of the Maya Train that goes from Izamal to Cancun, and then move to Mérida, Yucatán.

The federal president will also visit lThe states of Campeche, Tabasco and Veracruz to start and supervise the works of the other sections of the Maya Train.

It is worth mentioning that prior to Starting his tour for these entities, AMLO spent a few days at his La Chingada farm, located in Palenque, Chiapas.

New Stage

“We began a tour of the southeast to discuss a new stage in the public life of our country”, declared AMLO in Cancun.

He gave that return “We are going to do it with all the care that is needed, keeping a healthy distance, but we have to go towards the new normality because this is needed by the national economy and the well-being of our people”.

He said that it is necessary “little by little to normalize productive, economic and cultural activities.”

18 months of government

The president declared himself satisfied with what he had accomplished when he completed his first 18 months in office.

– «Today we celebrate a year and a half of government; we have been ruling the Republic for 18 months and I am satisfied with what has been achieved– said.

This “Despite the adversity, despite the regrets, the transformation of the country continues to advance.”

Finally, he reported that today they are starting productive activities that have to do with the automotive industry, mining, and the construction industry.

– «Starting today we will give banners for the start of the construction of the Mayan Train, to the benefit of the southeastern states», he specified.

In his message before the end of the National Day of Sana distance, AMLO said that it is a “pride ring” that the media attack him



Regeneration, May 31, 2020. From the ceiba tree of Palenque, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) sent a message to the people of Mexico prior to the end of the Sana Distancia Day, this Sunday.

AMLO regretted the human losses that the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

But, he said, Despite the regrets, the transformation must continue.

He specified that tomorrow, a new stage will begin to deal with the coronavirus, with the opening of activities such as mining, the automotive and construction industries.

The Executive emphasized the importance of iStart of the construction of the Maya Train for the generation of jobs.

This work will benefit the southeast of the country, region abandoned for decades, but asserted that his administration will ensure all Mexicans.

“We have to continue fighting to save lives and to live in a better society,” he said.

“DO NOT EAT ANXIAS”

He reiterated that “the plague” that has most damaged Mexico has been corruption and in that we cannot take a step back. “

He addressed the adversaries who are protesting for him to leave the government, asking them to “not eat anxieties”, referring to the revocation of the mandate.

“I myself established the rules, because I am a man of principles, I will not be in the government if the people do not support me, if the people do not support me,” he said.

AMLO said that it will be next year when citizens decide if they want conservatism, corruption and privileges to return to Mexico, with the intermediate elections.

“The people are free and I will always respect the popular mandate,” he reiterated.

In 2022, the consultation of the revocation of the mandate will be carried out, he said.

He stated that he respects the conservatives’ way of thinking and the right to dissent.

The president insisted that if the people decide, they will stop being president in that year, but it will be until 2024 when their presidential term ends.

Likewise, he said that there are resistances because before the budget was stolen or was intended to maintain privileges.

The budget was used for the public servants, journalists and organic intellectuals to have a great life, in charge of the public treasury.

AMLO assured that it is a “Stamp of pride” that some media attack him, unlike previous six-year terms where the president was not questioned “even if he was an imposed president.”