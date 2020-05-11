President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that Grupo Elektra questioned the measures to restrict economic activity in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, but thanked him for agreeing to close its stores. Read: Avoid overspending when going to the supermarket, we tell you how

At his morning conference, the President began with the presentation of the report of the companies that have followed the recommendations to stop their activities in order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus among the population.

“Right now we are going to discuss the issue of compliance with the recommendations, I continue to emphasize, I reiterate, the good behavior of people, good behavior, dedication of doctors and nurses in the fight against the pandemic and also of businessmen who, in their Most of them are keeping their commercial establishments, their companies closed, “he said.

“When we started doing this review, I think they were not meeting 13 percent, last week it dropped to six and now it is at 5 percent and I hope that next week the number of establishments that do not comply with the plan will continue to decrease. health emergency “.

López Obrador stressed that this week the Elektra stores were closed, although the group explained their differences regarding this plan.

“This week it was possible for Elektra stores to close, this was a decision of the company executives, they sent me a letter, a letter making their views known, questioning some measures that have been taken, they have their conception of how our strategy is being carried out, they are critical, but exercising their right to dissent, which is part of democracy, they decide to close their stores and leave only the essential, as established by the decree, “he said.

“I appreciate this attitude, the same in the case of Coppel, they are also already complying with keeping their stores closed and to all I say thank you very much because this helps us a lot, we could not have come out of this pandemic, of this crisis if we do not count with the support of the people and we did it without coercive measures. “

Here, assured the Head of the federal Executive, everything is by conscious participation, and the famous curve of the epidemic was flattened.

They denounce the company for not closing

When presenting the report, Luisa María Alcalde, Secretary of Labor, reported that the

95 percent of companies and businesses comply with the provisions of the federal government, and 5 percent show resistance.

This five percent is concentrated in the sectors of automobile sales, department stores, sale of non-essential products, among others.

It is notorious, he said, that in the lumber and textile industries there is already a higher level of compliance.

The companies that refused to close fell to 21 percent, which are in the municipalities most affected by the pandemic.

In the list of unfulfilled companies are some such as Benotto, a bicycle manufacturer located in Iztacalco, Mexico City.

It is noteworthy that in addition to continuing the work, they resisted carrying out the verification, and a complaint has been filed with the Prosecutor’s Office.

“We call not to put workers at risk,” he said.

