Olga Sánchez Cordero pointed out the patriarchal violence against women. AMLO denounces conservative maneuver wanting to oppose it to feminists

Male violence is recognized in Mexico

Regeneration, May 20, 2020. The head of the Ministry of the Interior pointed out in La Mañanera the sexist violence that exists in Mexico, both in public and private spaces.

For his part, the president AMLO noted that women’s demands have been a historical part of the democratic movement.

In her statement, Olga Sánchez Cordero denounced that there is «a patriarchal system so it must be recognized that there is violence against women ».

He said that it is about recognizing that there is specific violence against women and reported an inter-institutional network that works transversally.

Life commitment

The head of the Ministry of the Interior stressed: “The fight against violence against women has been a life commitment for me.”

The above by underlining his career in the political and legal fields.

“(…), in this sense, from Segob we have already established an inter-institutional network where all these institutions are transversally coordinated”, stressed.

It is about giving a response to women who suffer violence in their workplaces, in their homes and in transport and other places.

– “We have a patriarchal system, and of course there is machismo, and in that sense we have to recognize that there is violence on many occasions against women”: Olga Sánchez Cordero.

In favor of the protection of women by conviction

We are in favor of protecting women and we do it out of conviction, President AMLO said in La Mañanera.

Below I discard conservative maneuvers: «because conservatives also want to present us as contrary to feminism ».

I stress that “Contrary to the struggle of women, none of that”.

Unlike conservatives we have principles

AMLO explained that this is a matter of principle and, in that sense, he sent a message of solidarity and support for women.

– “Why can’t we act like this?” Asked AMLO and answered: “because unlike conservatives, we have principles and we are humanists.”

“… but at the insistence of we want to confront there is no problem of conscience and we will always respect those who question us”

«…, the right to dissent will continue to be respected. But the truth does not cease the disqualifications with this subject and others »: AMLO

Continue to guarantee peace and tranquility

The President underscored his commitment to the peace and tranquility of women and men:

We will continue as every day -added-: «guaranteeing the peace and tranquility of men and women ».

Message to women

“Tell all the women in Mexico that they are protected, represented, that we are doing everything to guarantee peace and tranquility.”

Finally AMLO asserted: “I understand that our adversaries are seeking to confront us.”

Unit for vaccine against covid and that is of public interest: AMLO

The president spoke out against a trend to privatize possible coronavirus vaccine. Ask to put yourself at the service of humanity

Covid Vaccine Must Be Humanity’s Good

Regeneration, May 20, 2020. AMLO called for unity from the world’s governments to obtain a vaccine against Covid 19, at the same time he spoke out because it is for all humanity.

AMLO said the Covid-19 vaccine should be made available to everyone and recalled that Mexico has taken the initiative.

– «As long as there is no vaccine, no cure, we are taking the initiative from the beginning» – he explained.

He recalled the call to the heads of state of the world so that together, “Governments and scientists of the world, work to have the vaccine against covid”.

Regarding the resolution of the General Assembly, known as the Mexico initiative on the coronavirus, he stressed that it is about seeking a public good.

– «…, that was a proposal we made at the UN, it is approved, in several countries it is working,» he recalled.

The important thing is unity

“The important thing is that it is done in unity and the results are put at the service of all peoples, that there is no tendency to privatize this vaccine«.

At that time, AMLO spoke out for such prevention to be universal.

“May it be a good of public interest, of global humanitarian interest”– He asserted.

Save quarantine

In this sense, AMLO recalled that as long as there is no vaccine, the fundamental thing is to respect healthy distance and voluntary home confinement, that is, quarantine.

He stressed that the measures have worked in the case of our country:

«As long as that does not happen, what has been demonstrated is that to avoid saturation of hospitals and more deaths, -what works, and this was demonstrated in our country-… »

“… are the measures of sansa distance and taking good care of ourselves, in addition to keeping us in our homes,” he said.

Theft of 84 billion pesos for huachicoleo was avoided

Vehicle theft has decreased by 44% compared to December. Greater advances in Ecatepec, Mexicali, Zapopan, Querétaro, Naucalpan, Iztapalapa and Neza

Decrease in robberies in Mexico

Regeneration, May 20, 2020. Alfonso Durazo Moreno detailed the number of crimes, including the decrease in vehicle theft, as well as kidnapping.

Stand out the figures in relation to the savings generated by avoiding fuel theft, which amounts to 84 billion pesos in the first months of the year.

Vehicle Theft

In vehicle theft the trend is markedly downward, with a lower rate of 25% compared to March and 44% compared to December, reported

Alfonso Durazo, head of Public Safety of Mexico.

– «In the theft of vehicles by region, we have made progress in their decrease in Ecatepec, Tijuana, Mexicali, Zapopan, Querétaro, Naucalpan, Iztapalapa, Nezahualcóyotl»

Robberies

«In robbery of vehicles it decreased by 20%, robbery of passers-by 24.2%, in collective transport 44%, home 18%, business 20%, earned 17%, and private transport 34.3%».

In total theft, we receive it with an upward trend, pBut before the pandemic we achieved 33% less than last month.

In addition, that figure is lower 44% lower than the start of our administration, he said.

Theft of hydrocarbons

Alfonso Durazo, explained that in the theft of hydrocarbons in 2018 there was a rRegistration of 80 thousand barrels of oil stolen daily, managing to decrease it by up to 5 thousand barrels per day in 2020.

Thanks to the decrease in the theft of oil barrels, an estimated saving of December 21, 2018 to May 12, 2020 of $ 84 thousand 339 million 270 thousand 576 pesos.

Containment line is conserved in intentional homicides: Durazo

In April, Guanajuato remained with the highest incidence of intentional homicides with 1,534 cases. It is followed by the State of Mexico with 982, and Chihuahua, 906

Containment is maintained

Regeneration, May 20, 2020. AMLO presented the monthly report on the country’s public security situation in the framework of the morning conference from the National Palace.

The President recalled that each month a global report is presented on the situation in the country.

– “Today, as every month, we will report on the public security situation and what is being done to guarantee peace in the country,” he announced.

Alfonso Durazo Montaño, Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, presented his report.

Containment line

Durazo pointed out that in intentional homicides, the containment line has been preserved, registering 2,950 in April.

“We managed to reverse the growth trend again», stressed the secretary.

He even said «we are slightly down in the number of intentional homicides compared to the previous month ».

Likewise, he underlined that the upward history trend has been stopped in the case of this type of crime.

The important thing is to point out «that the containment line has been preserved and the ascending line that it historically had has not been allowed ».

In this sense, he reported that the number of intentional homicides this month is 2,950.

Slight drop of 1.66%

The slight drop in matters of intentional homicide, It was 1.66% lower than in March 2020.

By entity

Seen by entity, in April, Guanajuato remained with the highest incidence of homicides with a thousand 534 cases. It is followed by the State of Mexico with 982, then Chihuahua, 906.

Likewise, Michoacán indicated 886 and Baja California a total of 880 of this type of crime.

By regions

Regarding intentional homicides by regions with the highest incidence, the head of Zamora and Morelia, in Michoacán; Celaya, Guanajuato and Cajeme, Sonora.

Feminicide

In absolute figuresFemicide was reduced in April 2020 by 30% compared to December 2018 and 10.25% compared to March 2020, she indicated.

Alfonso Durazo explained that of the 314 femicides occurred from January to March 2020, The are the four entities with the highest number of cases.

Its about State of Mexico, with 38 femicides in the first quarter of the year, Veracruz with 31 cases, Puebla with 25 and Nuevo León with 24.

.