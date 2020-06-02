During the morning conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned about the concerns generated by the reopening of economic activities that would begin today in different municipalities of the country. With this reactivation and the new ‘normality’, possible outbreaks have been warned, since Mexico is at the ‘peak’ of the coronavirus pandemic, that is, at a critical moment. Read Basic basket prices rise after COVID-19

The president expressed that since the beginning of the pandemic the indications of specialists and scientists have been followed, and that with the conclusion of the third stage of the National Day of Sana Distance, yesterday Sunday, today Monday begins a new stage that has also been ‘defined’ by those experts.

The president was on tour in Quintana Roo. Photo: Government of Mexico

On tour in Quintana Roo, he indicated that in the country they go through different moments of the pandemic, and that in that entity it is declining. He also asserted that as long as the recommendations and prevention measures against COVID-19 are carried out, it will gradually return to normal.

On the contrary, if re-sprouts occur, one would have to resort again to stopping activities.

If we continue to care for ourselves at a healthy distance, if we leave our homes only for what is essential, if we respect sanitary measures, then, little by little, we will return to normality; If we do not do it in an orderly way, with discipline, and that produces contagions and flares appear, then we are going to close again, “he warned.

However, he clarified that it is not about ordering the states, but rather suggesting to the population that they take measures and be responsible, without reaching “authoritarian” practices, because the important thing is that there are no more infections or deaths.

“And I want to say: closing is recommending closing, no authoritarian impositions. From the beginning we have been able to get ahead due to the responsible attitude of the people, without the need for curfews, prohibitions, people have acted in a very responsible way; then What we would do, if there is a regrowth, is to inform people, we must, once again, stay home, to confinement and save lives, which is the most important thing, “he described.

And he stressed that returning to daily activities will help the population and families recover financially.

“But also, if we carefully return to normality, it will be something important for everyone, because the economy improves, not only the national economy, the popular economy, the family economy.”

He reiterated that Mexicans live under different circumstances, since not everyone can be absent from their work, because there are those who live daily by not having a safe salary.

“There are also different approaches here. If we are public servants we have our salary assured, those we collect every week, every 15 days, every month, but there are many Mexicans who seek life day by day.”

“Here, in the case of Quintana Roo, the governor has just reported the loss of 80,000 jobs, so we need to carefully return to normal little by little to guarantee the well-being of the people.”

AMLO congratulated the Governor of Quintana Roo for the measures implemented in “support for the humblest and poorest people” who lost their jobs due to the current crisis. At the same time, he underlined the support that the federal government gave to the entity.

“… advanced pensions were delivered to 60,000 older adults; in the case of Quintana Roo, only loans are being considered to benefit 17,000 small family businesses; 10,000 small family businesses have already been supported with loans of 25,000 pesos , they have already received them, 10,000 have already received these credits “, point out.

According to the president’s figures, it is an investment of 440 million pesos delivered in two months.

“But it is necessary to go towards normality because this is a tourist area, the most important in the country, which employs many people, transport workers, waiters, who work in hotels, women, men, so we need be careful towards normality. “

And he stressed that the opening in Quintana Roo is due to the fact that the pandemic in that area is decreasing, so that monitoring will continue to be done daily to know the behavior of the pandemic.

On the other hand, the president called for the population not to follow up on the daily report of Dr. Hugo López-Gatell.

“Of course it causes a lot of sadness to know about the loss of human lives, our condolences to all the relatives, of course it hurts us, we are concerned, we are dismayed that acquaintances have lost their lives. They are not numbers, it is not statistics, they are people family, it is quite the pain that a pandemic like this generates, but we have to go forward and we have to leave, as the people of Mexico have always left, with their cultural and social strength, “he concluded.

