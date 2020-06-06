President López Obrador acknowledged that he has political differences with the Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, however he assured that he does not participate in partisan issues and that he is not related to excesses after protests yesterday in Guadalajara, so he asked him to present evidence. Read: AMLO: Maya Train will be completed in 2024

This after the state president accused that interests built from Mexico City, from the “basements of power”, were behind the acts of vandalism after the march for the crime of Giovanni López.

“I have differences with the Governor of Jalisco, political, ideological differences, but I act responsibly and I do not interfere, I do not participate in partisan issues, I am not the group leader, party leader, I represent the Mexican State, I have no purpose to affect local authorities, “he assured.

I have nothing to do with what happened in Jalisco. If the Governor has evidence, let him know, the accuser must prove to act responsibly. “

In a conference from Villahermosa, Tabasco, the President regretted the death of Giovanni López, who was detained by state police and later reported dead, and said he was in favor of solving the problems with dialogue and without violence.

He indicated that the inquiries correspond to the local authorities and the National Human Rights Commission.

“It should be done (an investigation) but it is up to the local authority and I consider that to the National Human Rights Commission, only if the Attorney General decides, because it is an independent, autonomous institution, if there are also elements for the Prosecutor to intervene General, without a doubt the Human Rights Commission is ex officio but we do not intervene, I do not get involved in partisan issues due to the presidential inauguration, “he said.

López Obrador insisted that he does not seek a confrontation with any Governor, since he assured that he respects the authorities and the sovereignty of the states.

“We are not going to give reason to speculating that we have an interest in harming the Government of Jalisco, we are not going to fall into that game, that is why we stand aside, it is not the first time that there are differences and We do not answer, we do not answer, now it will be the same. For there to be a dispute, two are needed and we do not want to fight, each one has to assume his responsibility and we are respectful of the independence of the municipal authorities and of the sovereignty they have. state governments, “he said.

“We have no interest in fighting with any Governor, we have an interest in facing the great and serious national problems, I dedicate myself to that and I am not a hypocrite because I am not a conservative, I do not throw the stone.”

Yesterday, Governor Alfaro pointed out that the interest of a sector of the protesters, those who attacked the Government Palace, set fire to patrols and set fire to a police officer, was to provoke the Government.

“I ask the President of the Republic to tell his people and his party that I hope they are measuring what they are doing, the damage they are causing to the country with this atmosphere of confrontation, because it is they who have generated everything. this that we are experiencing, “he accused.