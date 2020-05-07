President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that if a company fails, the businessmen and partners will have to take responsibility, because the State will not rescue the “potentates” and will act without granting privileges. Read: SHCP: There is guaranteed money for credits and supports

“We are not going to continue with more of the same, there are not going to be bailouts for potentates, if there is a bankruptcy of a company, because it is the businessman who assumes responsibility or the partners, or shareholders, because the State has to protect to all and not act granting privileges to anyone. “

President @lopezobrador_ called for new concepts that allow putting human beings at the center of the economic debate. "Instead of growth, talk about development; instead of GDP, talk about well-being, instead of the material, think about the spiritual".

May 6, 2020

“It is a great injustice, an immorality, to use the State to rescue bankrupt companies or financial institutions, if it is a rescue, it must be done thinking of those who need it most, not to return to what happened in Fobaproa, from banks bankrupt, wealthy bankers.

The federal president insisted that with the Fobaproa private debts became public during Ernesto Zedillo’s six-year term, and that unleashed the acts of corruption.

Traffic light proposed for economic reactivation

President López Obrador said that on Monday they will meet again with officials and experts to analyze and give proposals to start with the reopening in the country in the face of a Covid-19 pandemic.

He stated that there is a proposal to develop a traffic light to identify the sites where the reactivation could occur.

He indicated that the sites where there are no coronavirus cases will turn green; in yellow where there are infections, but few and in red where there are more infected.

“We are thinking that it could start on the 17th (May) but in the municipalities where there are no cases and where they also have no neighborhood with municipalities that have affected people,” he said in a morning conference.

“Yesterday we met, there was talk of a kind of traffic light, a contribution by Marcelo Ebrard: green when there is no contagion, yellow where there are few and red where there are problems. And from there start to see which industries, the one of the construction, the export companies, the automotive branch, the tourism and other activities, of course this includes the return to classes, which also has to be staggered “.

López Obrador explained that there has been an increase in infections in Morelos, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Puebla-Tlaxcala.

While in the seven sites previously identified with the most cases (Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Villahermosa, Culiacán, Tijuana, Edomex and CDMX) it has been reinforced with specialists and medical equipment.

“Today we have a meeting at night to strengthen their new states, it is Morelos, especially Cuernavaca; Guerrero, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Puebla-Tlaxcala, special attention is going to be given to them because we have contagion growth there,” he commented.

“We are reinforcing with specialist doctors and teams in Quintana Roo and Baja California. Yesterday, fans and teams were sent to the two entities and they will continue to support, here the number of beds with teams is also expanding, I mean the Valley of Mexico “

He reiterated that thanks to the support of the population, infections in the country have been controlled.

“It helps a lot that people are taking care of themselves without the need for authoritarian and coercive measures, people are helping. It is an effort and a sacrifice for many, so we thank them because this is what has allowed, more than anything, the one that has there is an overflow of the pandemic, “he said.

“That the famous curves are kept horizontal, not vertical, and that they are allowing us to have the beds, the equipment, the doctors, to care for the sick and save lives.”

