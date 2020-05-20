The president maintained that it is important to remember that the most effective cure against coronavirus is healthy distance measures and staying home.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador again exhorted people to maintain discipline and keep a healthy distance, not to relax the measures, to control the coronavirus.

“There are only a few days left, that is what specialists tell us, that is what is projected in the behavior of the pandemic,” he said during the morning conference.

“Last night, we had a meeting with the entire health sector and it is thought that the number of infections will decrease, but it depends a lot on whether we maintain our discipline, that we are still at home, that the healthy distance is kept so as not to have again an increase in the number of infections, that we can go down “.

However, he ruled out taking action against those who are already calling for demonstrations.

“It has to be based on conviction, no authoritarianism, and we have achieved it that way,” he asserted; “I am sure that the same goes forward, we will continue to do so because we have a very responsible people.”

The Prime Minister maintained that What has been achieved so far to combat Covid-19 is thanks to the fact that everyone has followed the recommendations.

“Even with the sacrifice, it has not been the pandemic that has overwhelmed us, because, fortunately, we have beds in hospitals to care for the sick and also for those requiring intensive care,” he said.

“This was truly important, very remarkable,” he added, “because if the measures had not been taken, the pandemic would have overtaken us and not only would the hospitals have been saturated, but we would be regretting more losses of human lives. All that has been done with the good behavior of the citizens has not been in vain. ”

López Obrador maintained that it is important that the population does not forget that the most effective cure against coronavirus are the measures of healthy distance and the stay at home.

“The other thing is to have to suffer, unfortunately, hospitalization, and we don’t want that, especially until there is a vaccine, a cure. That we are taking this initiative from the beginning, calling on the heads of state of the world so that together, governments and scientists of the world work to have the vaccine against Covid, “he said.

“That was a proposal we made at the UN, it is approved. In several countries, it is working, the important thing is that it is done in unity and that the results are made available to all peoples, that there is no tendency to privatize this vaccine, but that it is a good of public interest, global humanitarian “He added.