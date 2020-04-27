13% of the companies have not complied with the extraordinary actions to avoid infections by Covid-19. Of these, 23% are in the municipalities most affected by the pandemic.

Luisa María Mayor Luján, Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, reported this Monday that 13% of the companies visited have not complied with extraordinary actions to avoid contagion by Covid-19.

During the morning conference, he explained that at the time of the surveillance tour, what they found is that 50% of the businesses were already closed, 20% were urged to close and agreed, and 17% carry out some essential activity.

The federal official explained that the industries that have not closed are focused on:

-Automotive Industry: 28%

-Textile Industry: 17%

-Non-essential product trade: 15%

-Other (tobacco industry, footwear, construction): 11%

-Logging industry: 8%

-Non-essential services (education, recreation, storage and advertising centers): 4%

-Manufacture of non-essential plastic products: 4%

-Manufacture of non-essential metal products: 4%

– Pulp and paper industry: 3%

-Metallurgical industry not essence: 3%

-Manufacture of non-essential electronic products: 3%

“23% of the companies that refused to close are in the municipalities most affected by the pandemic”, indicated Mayor Luján.

The head of the Ministry of Labor also gave some examples of firms that have complied: Dentix México, Juguetrón, Flexi, Sebn Mx, Ternium México, Faurecia, General Motors, Volkswagen and FCA.

And from companies that have not: Andrea, Carnival, Coppel and Bolim Salt.

For his part, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He called on all companies to comply with health recommendations and warned that these they are not coercive measures.

“One of the characteristics of our government is that force is not used, much less brute force, it is not repressed. There are no curfews, there are no prohibitions, it is more than anything, convincing, persuading, and that is the example that Mexico is setting in the world, “he said.

“We are doing well, so if we do not relax in discipline, that is, if we comply with the measures, we will have good results and this will benefit us all. If our country is frowned upon abroad because, I knock on wood, our health situation will worsen, then that affects us, ”he added.

The federal president assured that this will not be an effort in vain because the respecting the instructions of the authorities will mean lifting the quarantine and reviving the economy so that the damage is less.

“With what we are doing to guarantee the well-being of the people, the rebirth of our country will be achieved soon. It is going to be a transitory crisis because we also do not follow the parameters of neoliberalism and that is why we have an advantage, ”he concluded.