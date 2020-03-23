AMLO gives control of 10 new hospitals to the Army and Navy before Covid-19

“Mexicans are a lot of work, we are used to facing adversities and getting up, to stand up immediately,” said the president.

The President Andrés Manuel López disclosed that it will transfer the operation of 10 new hospitals to the Ministry of National Defense and the Secretary of the Navy during the coronavirus juncture in Mexico.

From Oaxaca, accompanied by Governor Alejandro Murat, the federal president said through a video broadcast on social networks that this will apply if the application of Plan DN-III and the Marine Plan is necessary to reinforce the attention offered to the population.

Without anticipating eve, we are preparing to face the critical stage of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/kEhX1FCDRk

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) March 22, 2020

“I am instructing the Ministry of Finance to transfer the resources and to deliver that budget to the Army. As well as this new hospital, we have approximately 10 that are finished, but are not equipped, there is a lack of doctors and specialists, ”he said.

It may interest you: There are 316 cases of coronavirus in the country | Video

The goal, he said, will be to have two ways of serving, one through the health centers run by the Instituto de Salud para el Bienestar (Insabi), those who are in charge of state governments, ISSSTE, IMSSS, of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and other emergent plan that will be in charge of the Army and Navy.

In the recording, López Obrador reiterated that his administration is prepared and stated that it is important to remain calm and not bring forward the eve to avoid wearing out, since the Covid-19 outbreak is in stages, and the country is still in the first stage, which has to do with imported cases.

“We are going to get ahead of the coronavirus and we are going to help our country. Mexicans are a lot of work, we are used to facing adversities and getting up, to stand up immediately, “he said.

It may interest you: Myths and facts about the coronavirus

“Let’s not panic, have confidence … We are characterized by humanism, love of neighbor, we do not want the people to suffer, we do not want anyone to lose, “he added.

President He stated that his government is working professionally, taking care that the economy does not fall too much.

“We are going to jump over this obstacle of the coronavirus, but we do not want the economy to be badly deteriorated, the peso not depreciating much, we do not have unemployment, we can soon recover,” he concluded.