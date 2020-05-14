In order to safeguard the health of medical personnel working in COVID hospitals in Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, in coordination with the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), announced the granting of free life insurance for all personnel. of the health sector. Read: Restart of ‘essentials’ confirmed on June 1 in Mexico

The President of the Republic of Mexico reported that civil and business associations are showing their humanism in order to jointly face the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of the Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), Sofía Belmar Berumen, explained that it is a financial protection with compensation of 50 thousand pesos to the spouses, children or parents who will be the beneficiaries of the health personnel who are in the first line of battle, which will be awarded in the event of death.

About 1.6 million workers, including doctors, residents, nurses, nursing interns, nursing assistants, professional and technical personnel, stretcher-bearers, mayors, and laborers.

The protection will be effective from April 1 to August 31. The beneficiaries must present proof of the public health entity that establishes that the deceased worked in the care of COVID-19 cases, a positive result of the test and death certificate.

He added that AMIS has worked jointly with the SHCP and the National Commission of Insurance and Bonds to, in addition to announcing this insurance, have regulatory facilities to streamline processes, provide payment facilities for policyholders and expand coverage to the COVID.

Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer Varela said that “the support of the insurance sector is not only welcome, but extremely valuable. This solidarity action comes at an opportune moment ”.

He indicated that the federal government has made budgetary investments for the adaptation of COVID-19 patient care spaces and the hiring of medical and nursing personnel.

President López Obrador maintained that, although nothing material compensates for the loss of a human life, “the insurance that was announced today is a support that is appreciated in favor of the relatives.”

He recalled that it will be applied retroactively, so it includes the staff who lost their lives since April 1.

