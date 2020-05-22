May 22, 2020 | 12:40 pm

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, failed to decrease the levels of corruption in the country in his first year in office, according to the National Survey of Government Quality and Impact of the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi).

Despite the fact that the president maintains that the corruption rate has decreased since he took power in December 2018, the Inegi data shows that this index grew around 64% from 2017 to 2019.

This is due to the fact that Mexicans disbursed more than 12,770 million pesos in payments, procedures or requests for public services, according to the survey published on Thursday by the Inegi.

Thus, the average cost of corruption per inhabitant went from 2,450 to 3,822 pesos in the period that also covers 2018, the last year of Enrique Peña Nieto’s government, that is, 56% more.

Direct contact with public security authorities was the main expense as a result of acts of corruption. This item was the most frequent in the 32 states, according to the survey.

Behind are vehicle procedures, procedures related to education, payment of vehicle ownership, and procedures in the civil registry.

In addition, the rate of acts of corruption rose from 25,541 to 30,456 per 100,000 inhabitants. This implies a 19.2% increase in the incidence of corruption.

The state with the largest increase in this regard was Guanajuato, where the rate rose 161.2%, while in Puebla growth was 100.6%. In Quintana Roo said index grew 60.4%, in the State of Mexico 59.6% and in Mexico City 40.2%.

In contrast, in Baja California Sur it decreased 46.7% from 22,469 to 11,975 acts of corruption per 100,000 inhabitants. In Sinaloa the decrease was 45.4%, while in Nuevo León it decreased 36.2%.

After the publication of the survey, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, rejected the interpretation of the report.

“I have the information that the Inegi survey reports that people have more confidence in the current government and they have more confidence in the current government because corruption is not allowed,” he said during the morning conference.