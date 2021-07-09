AMLO faces new video scandal of brother receiving money

(Bloomberg) – The president of Mexico denied that his younger brother had accepted money for his political campaign after a video emerged of a cash exchange. This threatens to create a scandal for the anti-bribery leader for the second time in less than a year.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday that the video showing his brother Martín Jesús receiving cash from a local official in 2015 is the work of political adversaries to attack him. In the video, which was posted by the Latinus news website Thursday night, Martín Jesús assures the official that the money will reach his brother.

It is now the second time that one of López Obrador’s immediate relatives has been caught receiving packages of money from a local official, putting at risk the reputation he has created among supporters of fighting corruption. Last year, two videos also broadcast by Latinus showed his older brother Pío López Obrador receiving cash from the same official in the middle of 2015, the election year.

“The intention is to harm me,” said AMLO, as the president is known, about the new video. “It is the usual black campaign of my adversaries. We are already used to this ”.

López Obrador added that the exchange was a personal deal between the now former political official David León, and his brother. León tweeted Thursday that it was a loan made with his own savings. The amount in question was 150,000 pesos (US $ 7,540).

“It belongs to my brother,” says Martín Jesús López Obrador in the recording.

Mexico has strict campaign finance laws that limit funding from private sources and require disclosure to electoral authorities.

In his press conference on Friday, López Obrador said prosecutors will determine whether a crime was committed, adding that he has not seen Martín Jesús in five years.

“If there is a crime of my brother, of whoever, I do not cover up for anyone,” he said.

Read more

To date, no charges have been brought against his other brother Pio for the recordings released last year.

Original Note: Mexico’s AMLO Faces Video Scandal After Second Brother Took Cash

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP