During the morning conference, Andrés Manuel López Obrador referred to Coneval's forecast of increased poverty as a consequence of COVID-19. According to the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy, the total number of people in a situation of income poverty, who will not be able to purchase the basic basket, as well as goods and services, would reach between 8.9 and 9.8 million people. The Mexican president affirmed that his administration works so that this forecast does not become reality.

He referred that the Coneval forecast would be made from the “assumptions of before or thinking about the plans that were applied before” and added that “now it is different.”

“Now I tell you, you already know because there is information from 5:00 to 6:00, from 6:00 to 7:00 and 7:00 to 8:00 every day here, part of the strategy so that there is no poverty -because they talk that with the coronavirus the number of poor people will increase by 10 million, as I understood- we are working so that this does not happen. “

They estimate to distribute 150 billion pesos in May

AMLO indicated that loan resources are being distributed daily, which during the month of May they estimate to drop around 120 billion pesos, which will mostly be delivered directly as is being done with loans to small companies.

Regarding loans to companies, he recalled that it started around 15 days ago, and that to date they have delivered around 150,000 loans. The head of the Ministry of Finance completed the information indicating that sixteen billion in total have been delivered, of all credits.

“… We have already started to provide one million more loans for small family businesses in the formal sector, in the informal sector of the economy. So, we are with that purpose that the Coneval forecast is not met,” added the president.

Regarding the list of municipalities that are going to restart activities next week, AMLO said that they “surely” will be announced today in the daily report that is made in the afternoon.

