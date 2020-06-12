President López Obrador estimates that 345,000 were lost due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the country

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, recalled that this Friday the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) will release unemployment figures in May.

The federal president, at a press conference from National Palaceestimates that 345 thousand were lost due to the pandemic of the COVID coronavirus-19 in the country.

“I estimate that 345 thousand jobs were lost in May. In April 555 thousand were lost and in May the loss was 340 thousand, 350 thousand, we are already talking about 200 thousand less lost jobs. June is better because economic activity was carefully opened, “he said.

The federal president maintained that this Friday the loss of formal jobs will be announced, as a result of the crisis by the coronavirus in the country, which, according to the most recent report, adds 133 thousand 974 confirmed cases accumulated from COVID-19, of which 20 thousand 832 are activewhile there is 15 thousand 944 dead due to illness.

Discard outbreaks and want to regain freedom “fully”

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ruled out on Friday that there would be outbreaks after the COVID-19 pandemic had passed and he wanted to gradually recover freedom “fully”.

“I want to go to the park now, I want to walk carefully, and I want to go to a museum, because museums can be opened (…) I already want to go to bookstores and I already want to go to libraries, I already want to go to a restaurant, to an inn “, he expressed in his daily conference from the National Palace.

For all these reasons, López Obrador called for “trusting people more” to regain freedom, since they have elements to take care of themselves independently after “all this time of learning and suffering.”

The president even revealed that he plans to publish a text with “very respectful recommendations” to mentally face this return to relative normality.

“I am making a text that I am just waiting to refine what we should do. Some very respectful recommendations, but what attitude to have. (Explain) why we have to be optimistic, why if we have a good state of mind we resist any adversity, “he reflected.

The president provided a graph showing a certain drop in active cases in some states of a pandemic that has already left 133,974 infected and 15,944 deaths in Mexico.

According to the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, who is at the forefront of managing the pandemic, it will last until October.

“Now we have to prepare ourselves mentally to get out, regain our freedom and assume our responsibility,” López Obrador insisted despite those predictions, because the country is “coming out little by little” of the crisis.

In any case, and despite initially ruling them out, López Obrador assured that they are pending possible outbreaks of the virus.

“We don’t think there will be regrowths. Of course we have to take care that this does not happen and open little by little, with sanitary measures, with health protocols, and if we see that there is a regrowth somewhere, return to voluntary confinement, “he said.

