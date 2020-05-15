Faced with the supposed call to create herd immunity, the president said that he trusts the responsibility of the population, as that would only lengthen the contingency.

Considering that in Mexico people are very informed and responsible, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismissed the call for a Covid party to build immunity.

“It is no longer easy to manipulate the people, the people have already awakenedthat’s why we shouldn’t worry too much ”, he expressed in the morning conference.

In social networks, the audio circulates in which a woman invites to a “superrara party” which supposedly will be attended by people infected by Covid-19 with the aim of infecting the other attendees to generate herd immunity, as they do in Sweden .

The event is allegedly scheduled for next May 23 in the Las Águilas neighborhood, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

“I am going to reiterate, although it seems a broken record: we have an exemplary people, a very informed, very responsible people,” he declared.

“People know very well what is good for them and what is not good for them and maybe he is not so precise, and I am talking about the whole town, about what he wants, but he knows exactly what he does not want; therefore, we have confidence, nothing happens, “he added.

In addition, the federal president maintained that freedoms must be guaranteed, under all circumstances.

“No to authoritarianism, no to prohibitions, there are no longer imaginary citizens, they are real, responsible citizens. That is our strength and that is why we have resisted all the disinformation campaigns, the false news; the yellowing that arose emerged in this season, not only because of the coronavirus, but because it wanted to be used to stop, stop, weaken the transformation process that is underway, “he stressed.

However, López Obrador recognized that These types of parties can contribute to lengthening the highest peak of Covid-19 infections.

“Yes, as long as they were successful, but I do not think that people will attend that call and, in addition, there would have to be many because a swallow did not make a summer,” he said.

Therefore, be confident; Of course, make the call for us to behave well. Those who are summoning, to reconsider. Also like those who are distorting information, those who are manipulating. It is good that they have a problem with us, that is normal, they are different positions, we are carrying out a transformation and there are those who feel affected in their interests, and therefore their annoyance and reaction. That is where the reactionaries come from, that is where that memorable phrase from Juárez comes from: the triumph of the reaction is morally impossible ”, he concluded.