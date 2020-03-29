AMLO could have coronavirus, husband of Victoria Ruffo was at his conference | Instagram

After Omar Fayad share the news that he has coronavirus is believed to have spread more people including President of Mexico.

Days ago the Governor of the State of Hidalgo Omar Fayad was at the morning conference that the president gives Andrés Manuel López Obrador Every morning at 7:00 a.m. as a special guest has sparked curiosity among several Internet users.

Victoria Ruffo’s husband shared through his official account of Twitter a few hours ago, two to be exact that your proof of coronavirus had tested positive.

I inform you that I have passed the # COVID19 test. I am already quarantined at home. Both me and the people with whom I have had contact are following the protocols established by @SSalud_mx.

– Omar Fayad (@omarfayad)

March 28, 2020

The Governor of Hidalgo was not the only personality who attended the conference, there was also the Secretary of Defense. Luis Crescencio Sandoval; the Admiral Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy; Javier Jiménez Espriú, Secretary of Communications and Transportation; The general Ricardo Vallejo Suarez, in charge of the work, as well as Roman Meyer, Secretary of Urban Development.

Although surely every day before the conferences held by the president of insurance, due precautions are taken so that there is no no contagion although it is also not certain that some person is exempt from it, since around thirty people participate approximately but it is not something daily apparently.

We try to ensure that young people have spaces to play sports and keep them away from antisocial behavior, of course, at the same time guaranteeing them the right to study and work. pic.twitter.com/3PIKW93eSR

– Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

March 29, 2020

As it is well known that the virus takes time to appear symptomatology after fourteen days in our system so the range of those days is likely to inadvertently infect another person and they in turn do the same.

Although so far the indications that have been made to Mexicans is “Do not leave your houses” Some leaders and even the President himself have had to carry out activities such as morning conferences.

We hope that Ruffo’s husband he recovers soon and that in his visit of ten days ago he has not infected anyone and if so, either the President or someone else goes directly to their homes to protect others and they recover immediately.

