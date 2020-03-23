AMLO contradicts daily health policy against Covid-19: Political table

Political scientist Denise Dresser affirmed that there have been correct actions, such as the Susana Distancia campaign; but the president continues to kiss and hug everyone.

Until this Monday, in Mexico, they have been confirmed 316 positive cases for Covid-19 coronavirus. In addition to two deceased people and three recovered cases. At the same time, the National Sana Distancia Day has begun, the strategy with which the federal government intends to curb contagions from the virus.

On March 21, the newspaper El País published an interview with those responsible for the WHO, Jean Marc Gabastou, and from PAHO, Cristian Morales Fuhrimann, who highlighted that, in effect, Mexico is taking several of the lessons learned by other countries, such as China, and is applying measures consistent with the WHO recommendations.

Given the position of the experts, Denise Dresser pointed out, during the Political Table in Aristegui Live, that it seems an issue where optimism is placed above realism. The political scientist assured that the statements of Gabastou and Morales, in reality, contradict what the own head of the WHO at the international level, Tedros Adhanom, has recommended about doing tests, tests and more tests.

“We are seeing that those who flattened the contagion curve is because they made draconian decisions, like China; they made early interventions, like Japan, or reacted via tests, like South Korea, “Dresser said.

In Mexico, he added, believing in the strategy of the López Obrador government it has become “an act of faith”; it is acting with a belief that Mexico will be exceptional in terms of responsiveness compared to other countries.

Dresser highlighted that, in effect, there have been some actions done correctly, such as the closing of schools and Susana Distancia’s own campaign; However, The President himself is contradicting daily health policy by continuing to kiss and hug everyone.

Sergio Aguayo agreed with Dresser’s analysis, and reiterated that López Obrador has shown little respect for sanitary proposals.

“It seems to me that this is the crucial and key week. Starting this week, we will see which of the positions was right, that of the government, to take the measures slowly, or if, on the contrary, the approaches of a good number of critics in the absence of coordination, coherence, lack of preparation, “he said.

He pointed out that until now, all that remains is to pay attention, not only to the information provided by the government, but also to that published in other media, since what is happening due to the coronavirus will have an impact not only on the destiny of the economy, but the political future of Morena As a ruling party, whether it claims or not.

On the other hand, Lorenzo Meyer pointed out that even starting from the observations made by the experts Gabastou and Morales on Mexico’s preventive actions, it should be noted that, in Mexico, the population is even more vulnerable than in other countries due to the high rates of obesity and diabetes.

He noted that it is too late to reverse the consumption of Mexicans, which leaves in doubt what could happen in the country during the next stages.

“At this point, it is obvious that we cannot quickly lose the extra kilos. What was done before leaving us in the hands of the market and which results in obesity, “he said.

“The sense that not enough has been done, it seems that it crashes against this vision of the representatives of PAHO and WHO“He assured.