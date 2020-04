Drafting AN / AL

5 hours ago

Retired Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), José Ramón Cossío, also explains the order to steel, cement and glass producing companies to minimize their operation, except for those that work for key works such as Dos Bocas, Tren Maya, Santa Lucía, a transismic corridor, and those that have contracts with CFE and Pemex, which will be able to maintain their production.

Related topics: