During the morning conference, President López Obrador spoke of the data presented by the Mexican economy and challenged his 'adversaries' to refute them, to show the 'bad data' and the debate to be enriched.

“It is interesting, because most of the experts bet that the train is going to take us. So, I maintain that no, that we are going to leave because I have great faith in the people and I have great faith in our strategy of not allowing corruption and acting with austerity, and I think that with that formula we can face any adversity, any crisis, “he said.

We will face the crisis by reactivating the economy from below and with the people.

And he began to recount what has not been fulfilled on the forecasts that showed a worrying outlook for Mexico, among the topics included the fall in GDP and the figures for remittances.

Profeco points out price drop in basic basket products

Products that rose in price in the first fortnight of May

“The forecasts that the economy was going to fall up to five points in the first quarter failed, they fell 1.6. They did not expect the increase in remittances, they kept their eyes square, surprised, four billion dollars in the first quarter … Sorry, in March. It is the month in the history of more remittances and we had already started suffering from the coronavirus, four billion dollars, “he described.

He added that foreign investment, during the first quarter, was more than 10 billion dollars, with a 1.7% increase in real terms.

Regarding tax collection, he noted that from January to May 21, he had a 3.5 increase compared to the same period last year. He also mentioned the changes in the price of oil and the dollar.

“Oil price, in a month from minus zero to $ 27 a barrel. Depreciation of the peso, from 25 pesos per dollar to 23 pesos per dollar.”

“So here we go, we are progressing little by little. I also just want to remember that before the coronavirus the peso was the currency in the world that was strengthening the most in relation to the dollar until February, the currency that was most appreciated, world first place. “

And he criticized that when talking about depreciation in Mexico, the coronavirus is not considered to have affected different countries.

The pandemic is coming, stick evenly, -don’t do what some media do, they only see the tree and they don’t see the forest- however, the depreciation was not so strong. Comparisons are not worth it, we already said, but see how the world is. “

The president reiterated that he is open to debate:

“This to enrich the debate in economic terms. I accept the challenge and I am sure that with the method we are applying we will be able to overcome the crisis.”

AMLO indicated that it is seeking to save more and avoid corruption, to recover resources and without having to indebt the country.

“They also say that it will be impossible for us not to get into debt. We are going to wait, we are going to wait.”

“The debts. Imagine, how much was due to the SAT for influentialism and now it is being collected. And I want to thank the taxpayers very much because they have not left us alone, most of the taxpayers are contributing, so we have not dropped the collection, because many people who previously had doubts about the use of their taxes, now know that this resource is applied well, that nobody steals it. “

He asserted that those who had privileges avoided paying and did not comply, now they know that there is no impunity and responsibilities must be fulfilled.

“It is no longer that: ‘I am well stopped, I know the brother of the aunt of the cousin of the one who is there very close to the president and that is where I will get to him’, as they said before in the slang of the politicking,” I I’m going to sneak in ‘You can’t do that anymore, that’s all over, it’s another government entirely. “

