MEXICO – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked this Thursday to “overcome fear” in order to “get out little by little” of the confinement and reactivate the economy after the COVID-19 crisis.

“We have to overcome not only the pandemic but also our fears, our fears. Of course, with care, but since a lot of time has passed with the confinement, there is fear of leaving, not only because it is prohibited or it is said that we are at a traffic light red, “he said at his morning press conference.

López Obrador’s statements occur one day after a new daily record of COVID-19 cases, when 4,883 infections were added this Wednesday to total 129,184.

Health authorities notified 4,883 new cases this Wednesday.

Likewise, Mexico exceeded 15,000 deaths, with the date with the most deaths occurring on June 1, the day the economic recovery plan towards the “new normal” began, with nearly 400 deaths.

Even so, when affirming that the “epidemic is going down”, the Ministry of Health this week authorized hotels at a level of 25%, hairdressing services at home, parks at 25% without access to children’s areas and sports games on the door closed.

López Obrador exhorted to “seek balance” to continue with care, but at the same time reactivate the economy.

For this reason, he justified the restart of his tours last week in the southeast of the country and next week in states of the northwest, north central or east, according to what is approved by his health cabinet.

“We have to go out because there are many people, millions of Mexicans who live daily, so with balance, take care of our health, and gradually move towards the new normality, that’s why they are also my tours,” he argued.

The president commented that relations with the United States will progress “little by little to normality”, although he did not know whether the restriction of non-essential travel on the border agreed from March 21 to June 22 will be extended.

The increase in the number of deaths creates a row of up to three days to satisfy demand.

In addition, the president defended the actions of the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, who has served as spokesman for the official management of the pandemic.

He rejected allegations that the government is withholding information, such as an increased number of deaths from COVID-19.

“We have full confidence in him because he is a professional of the first order, serious, responsible, honest people, unable to hide things, to tell lies, to harm anyone,” he said.