AMLO attacks Banxico for not sharing windfall profits

(Bloomberg) – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized Banco de México for failing to send the government its windfall gains from a currency surplus, while saying he supports the institution’s autonomy.

López Obrador was upset after Banxico, as the central bank is known, in April used the profits obtained as a result of last year’s currency variations to liquidate internal finances. Meanwhile, at least one member of the bank’s board has criticized the president’s administration for increasing financial support for state-owned Petróleos Mexicanos.

“The Bank of Mexico does not see us favorably,” said López Obrador, known as AMLO, at his daily press conference on Thursday. “However, in the past Administration there were remnants and now there have not been.”

A Banxico spokesman declined to comment on AMLO’s remarks when contacted by Bloomberg News.

The monetary authority previously said that the peso’s rally in late 2020 wiped out any surplus, as the appreciation reduced the gains on its dollar-denominated reserves. Banxico has a legal obligation to use the surplus first to pay debts and reinforce its reserves, but it has some room for maneuver on the funds that can be sent to the government.

Political motives

In his comments, AMLO mentioned the alleged affinity with members of the previous government of the Governor of Banxico, Alejandro Díaz de León, whose term ends this year, but could be extended.

While the president has yet to decide on his candidate for the next governor of Banxico, some analysts see AMLO’s stance as a sign that Díaz de León will not continue in office.

“This year is definitely the last year for Díaz de León. He is out, ”said Marco Oviedo, chief economist for Latin America at Barclays Capital Inc., who hopes that the Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, will replace him.

In his comments, López Obrador said that the monetary authority should be more transparent about the costs and benefits of its international reserves, but repeatedly emphasized respect for its independence.

Comments on the bank’s independence reassured BNP Paribas economist Pamela Díaz Loubet, who said that the president “has been quite emphatic in respecting the autonomy of Banxico.”

