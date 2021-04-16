AMLO assures that video games and TV make young people violent and racist – Tomatazos

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, returns to the center of the news with one of his controversial statements that will surely upset more than a few. In his most recent morning, the mandatory spoke about the importance of changing the mentality of the youngest through the reform to free textbooks, noting that the goal is to correct attitudes instilled in the past. However, in his statements he assured that video games are “dangerous” because they teach children and young people to be violent and racist. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

At this point in life, most adolescents and young adults agree that video games are not entirely violent, and it is impossible to reach such a conclusion when we see successful and more or less recent deliveries such as Animal Crossing: New in the market. Horizons or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, however, from time to time we come across very adult people who throw video games in a single bag, without giving themselves the opportunity to know the best of the medium. This time, Andres Manuel He resolved to be blunt regarding his opinion on video games, here are his words (via El Universal):

Some people told me with concern what children see on television or in video games, violence, the confrontations that occur in racist games, in the game taking the life of an African American or a Mexican has a value, if is white are worth more or are worth less, those things.

The president spoke about the modification in the daily attitudes of Mexicans and how important it is to carry it out through textbooks:

The most important thing is the change of mentality, the change of our attitudes, of our behavior, the change that we can carry out ourselves, the change of ways of acting that affect others, and it is a process and can be rectified, changed to seem […] because maybe we thought that certain things were fine and we realize that, for example, not all this life based on the material, to get ahead in any way, by having things that are not really worth.

Meanwhile, the video game industry remains stronger than ever, with profits that even make Hollywood tremble. But the Los Angeles studios are very aware of the potential in video game stories and many of them have not hesitated to bring them to the small and big screen. In the past we have seen stories like Resident Evil: The Cursed Guest – 34% or Doom: Hell’s Gate – 19%; in more recent years we had Warcraft: The First Meeting of Two Worlds – 28%, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu – 69%, Sonic The Movie – 89% or Monster Hunter: The Hunt Begins – 50%, in addition, we will soon see series for resident Evil or the second season of The witcher, without forgetting that this weekend will be Mortal Kombat – 74% available on the billboard.

What other plans does the film and television industry have in place for video games? Right now, perhaps the most anticipated and related series on the topic is The last of us, production that will have as main stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey like Joel and Ellie; fans were absolutely delighted with the cast but we will have to wait to see if the adaptation is up to the game.

