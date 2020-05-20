CDMX.- Given the news that the former president Enrique Peña Nieto he benefited a company linked to his family with 12 billion pesos in contracts, Andrés Manuel López Obrador He pointed out that it is necessary to investigate if the ex-president is involved, review since when the company is operating and what contracts he has received in the present administration.

At a press conference in the National Palace, the head of the Federal Executive pointed out that it should also be reviewed whether these contracts were for direct assignments or tenders.

This pronouncement came after the Tabasco was questioned about an investigation he published The universal and in which he affirms that Peña Nieto and his family formed a company that is closely linked in the health sector, that even this company had its best contracts during the administration of the former president, although it is not an illegal act, morally, which it’s his opinion?

You have to investigate if former president Peña Nieto is involved, and you have to see since when the company is operating, what contracts he has received, “said the President.

There is talk of a thousand contracts only in the last six years … he was told.

You have to review it, you have to see it and see in the current administration what contracts it has received and why, if they were direct assignments, if they were bidding, see all this.

What I can tell you is that we come from a regime characterized by corruption and it takes some time to clean up. We are sweeping the stairs, it is being cleaned, it is being swept from top to bottom, we are putting enough chlorine and soap, and disinfectant and everything, cleaning, cleaning, sanitizing.

There was a lot in everything, corruption prevailed in all fields, therefore, before this work, we had to apologize, for the inconvenience caused by the fight against corruption and ask our adversaries to calm down, because we are going to continue cleaning ” he commented.

