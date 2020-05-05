In front of Covid: «Number one the town, gold medal». Silver medal, heroes and heroines: doctors. «Bronze, specialists»: -Don’t listen to bots: AMLO

Ignore bots, if health personnel

Regeneration, April 4, 2020. At the Mañanera conference AMLO asked for transparency from social networks so that they inform who pays the robots against the 4T government.

“We are working hand in hand all together, with a healthy distance of course and not believing rumors, all these smear campaigns”, said.

The president explained that they explained a mechanism to neutralize the bots.

Some people told me, and it is important to make a presentation about it, about the networks … »

«…, also to ask Twitter and Face to explain how they sell advertising for bots and, above all, to be accountable, to have transparency. “The golden rule of democracy is transparency.”

How much do companies in Mexico enter these companies for the purchase of advertising?

– «It is not known. I think they could inform, he said.

Do not answer bot provocations

Well, but coming back, they said that if you answer bots, if they get hooked that Andrés Manuel who -as they tell me- eats the ‘s’ or says them more, there is no answerr, said the president.

«It is not for showing off, but I have been attacking for 40 years, I am immune and I have always escaped slander unscathed, so why do they answer? leave them«,

Who and how much

First, “discover how this network of robots that are rented or bought for smear campaigns works,” he said.

Also «if you can know who promotes them and above all, as my countryman, the late Chico Che would say: ‘Who pomped?’, Who pays? »

Conservative appeal

I tell the conservatives that once the pandemic is over, that we return to the political, ideological, respectful confrontation, that we go to the debate, he called.

AMLO highlighted the benefits of the debate: “That is good, that it is part of democracy, but that we do not mix now what is related to the pandemic«.

That the pandemic is not linked to the political-electoral, if it is possible, he added.

And finally clarified: “If they do not want, anyway, we are going to be respectful of their manifestations, only that we are going to use our right of reply.”

Profeco, gasoline: regular $ 13, magna $ 13 and diesel $ 15

In San Luis Potosí the lowest prices of magna and diesel are registered, and the cheapest regular in Tabasco. The most expensive fluctuate between 18 and 21 pesos

Gasoline prices, May 2020

Regeneration, May 4, 2020. Surit Berenice Romero Domínguez, Deputy Attorney for Services at Profeco replaced Ricardo Sheffield at AMLO’s Mañanera conference.

Sheffield, as you will recall, was diagnosed with coronavirus.

In this sense, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported the Who’s Who on fuel costs in Mexico.

What stands out are the basses prices of up to a little more than 13 pesos in the cases of regular and high gasoline.

Regular gasoline

In regular gasoline the highest price is found in Talpa Service, in Talpa de Allende, Jalisco, with 80.90 cents per liter, with a margin of 4.22 cents.

The lowest price is offered by Costco Gas in Centro, Tabasco, with a price of 13.11 cents per liter with a margin of 17 cents.

“‘We see that there is a difference of more than five pesos’,” said Berenice.

Premium

In the case of Premium gasoline, the highest price has Servicios Momoxpan S.A de C.V. in Cuetzalan, Puebla, at 20.61 cents per liter, with a margin of 6.82 per liter.

On the other hand; The lowest price is again held by the Costco Gas franchise in San Luis Potosí, at a cost of 13.39 cents per liter and a margin of 42 cents.

He said: «The effort of this company is recognized for the support it is providing to the family economy of consumers ».

Diesel

In the case of diesel, the highest prices are found at the TGM service station in Villa Unión, Coahuila, at 21.49 per liter with a margin of 5.80 cents.

Thus, in the case of The lowest price is provided by the Perinorte gas station in San Luis Potosí at a price of 15.37 cents per liter, a margin of 1.21 cents.

Brand earnings

Reviewing the profit indicators by brand, We see that they remain the most expensive Chevron, Arco, and RedCo.

On the other hand, the cheapest Repsol, G500 and Total, now Total is the cheapest option.

Average prices

As for the national average prices, they remain low.

In the case of diesel We have it at 18.62 cents, Premium gasoline is on average 16.43 cents and regular gasoline at 15.29 cents.

131 complaints

313 complaints were dealt with, 239 visits, of these there were two gas stations that refused to be verified.

Found 17 gas stations that did not give liter by liter, three thousand 800 pumps and hoses were verified and were immobilized for not giving liter by liter, 32.

The companies that refused to freeze were CLa Completa organization in Mérida, Yucatán; and Super Gas, from Córdoba, in Córdoba, Veracruz.

Profeco continues to monitor the health services of service stations. On this occasion, 3,352 health services were visited.

Public Function will investigate the situation of contracts to León Bartlett: AMLO

AMLO pointed out that the corresponding sanctions will be investigated in the event of irregularities. No act of corruption will be tolerated

Any allegations of corruption will be investigated: AMLO

Regeneration, May 4, 2020. AMLO indicated that the Public Function will investigate the case of León Bartlett, to find out if there was corruption in contracts assigned to him by various agencies.

– “The Ministry of Public Function will be in charge of doing the investigation and of being responsible for this person, he will be sanctioned, as well as the official who awarded the contract,” he said.

Mexicans for corruption

At a morning press conference at the National Palace, the president said that information on León Bartlett’s contracts was released by the association. “Mexicans in favor of corruption.”

He remembered that Claudio X González, sponsor of the association as “a very honest person”, one of those who do not want change in Mexico.

This is the alleged case of the sale of mechanical fans at a premium.

“From the beginning of the government I said that I was not going to tolerate any act of corruption, not even my family, that I only took care of my son Jesús Ernesto because he is a minor, “ highlighted

I assure that in this way whoever is accused of acts of corruption, – «of any illegality«- he said-, it has to be investigated and sanctioned.

“We are not equal, we came to clean up the government, to ban corruption, in this case the Secretary of the Public Service has to do her job.”

The bottom of the matter

The President stressed in his political assessment that “what is at the bottom is that desire to want to weaken our government.

He added about it: “The transformation bothers them a lot, they want it to follow the same regime, that is the bottom of everything.”

–“We are facing the dilemma and yes, I consider that there are no half measures, it is corruption or transformation,” said President AMLO.

‘Los Pinos’ Cultural Complex will house health personnel

Los Pinos, formerly a presidential residence now converted into a cultural center, will house medical personnel who attend the emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic

Los Pinos converted to medical residences

Regeneration, April 4, 2020. Los Pinos, the emblematic building that housed the presidents of Mexico During its mandate it was converted into a cultural space with the arrival of the AMLO government and now, it will house the health personnel who attend the pandemic.

This is an agreement between the Ministry of Culture and the Mexican Institute of Social Security to carry out medical residencies at the Cultural Complex of Los Pinos.

The objective is to provide decent spaces for rest and stay for the health personnel of the Mexican Institute of Social Security who are attending patients by Covid.

Of course, as well as food, transport, laundry, cleaning and disinfection of areas.

Why in Mexico City?

For the designation of the site, a national survey was carried out to determine the need for accommodation among medical, nursing and resident personnel.

All this among the IMSS staff and who directly care for patients with Coronavirus.

The survey found that 86% of staff were interested in staying for the duration of the contingency.

As a result of the foregoing, a census of those interested in the lodging service was carried out, it was reported in the AMLO Mañanera press conference.

Mexico City had the highest number of requests for accommodation.

This by virtue of the need for hours of transfer, rest, to avoid contagion to family members and vulnerable groups, as well as to preserve their safety.

In a first stage, 58 people interested in hosting service were identified.

The needs were located in the hospitals: Siglo XXI National Medical Center, General Hospital of Zona Tlatelolco, and La Raza National Medical Center.

During the presentation to the Mexican media, it was reported that the services offered are lodging, food (breakfast, lunch and dinner).

In addition to the laundry service and change of bedding.

Even cleaning and disinfection of bedrooms and common areas, as well as supplies and cleaning supplies.

On the other hand, the medical personnel housed will have available recreational spaces como television, soccer field, gardens and art exhibitions.

-WiFi in all spaces-, in addition, as well as transportation of personnel to hospitals

Enabled spaces

The following spaces of the Los Pinos Cultural Complex were enabled:

Miguel Alemán House, Cabin number 2, old offices, and 3 bedrooms of the former Presidential General Staff.

In addition to the Molino del Rey Dining Room, as well as the old heliport and soccer fields for recreational spaces.

DN-III and Marina plan begins in critical phase of coronavirus: AMLO

AMLO thanked the deep love for others from the health personnel. With Sana Distancia, I return to activities on June 1: AMLO

Plan DN-III begins

Regeneration, April 4, 2020. President AMLO launched Plan DN-III and Plan Marina respectively to face the critical phase of coronavirus in Mexico

Regarding the pandemic, AMLO pointed out that in Mexico we were lucky that we had to face the pandemic over time to prepare.

The above after verifying that the course of the disease in China towards Europe and then to the Americas allowed to prepare for its effects.

Another advantage is that critically ill patients “Do not appear in the states equally”he indicated.

“Today we want to report on the start, although we have already been preparing for a long time“He said in La Mañanera.

Today we are going to start with the application of Plan DN-III, of the Ministry of Defense, and the Marine Plan «to reinforce the strategy against the coronavirus pandemic. “

“We have enough infrastructure, beds, fans, doctors, nurses in what has to do with the health sector.”

«We have not been exceeded, fortunately we have the beds to care for the sick and we are still going to expand our capacity for care ».

The president insisted that Mexicans follow Sana Distancia’s recommendations to avoid Covid-19 infections.

Concentrated critical cases

To the aforementioned, he added that the cases are concentrated in 5 entities “which allows concentrating efforts and giving them priority.”

Health sector

AMLO said regarding health personnel: «they show their deep love for their neighbor by saving lives. I reiterate that we have not been exceeded in infrastructure, but we will expand it ”.

“Today begins the DN-III Plan and the Marine Plan for the strengthening of actions against Covid-19”, ad.