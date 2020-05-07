Mexico must not accept the deportations that the United States is carrying out both of Mexicans and citizens of other countries, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said. Read: Alert about fraud with Benito Juárez scholarships

In an interview, the organization’s general coordinator in the country, Sergio Martín, stated that the situation is unacceptable and that Mexico should not accept it.

“In an assertive way, Mexico should refuse because the deportations that the United States is doing, without any health care, is a risk for the migrant population and also for Mexicans,” he said.

“They are sending deportees from places where they are known to be contagious.”

The activist recalled that the deportations of Mexicans from the United States have not stopped, that the Stay in Mexico program, with which the United States keeps asylum seekers on Mexican territory waiting, continues.

In addition, he said, an immediate deportation measure by the neighboring country has been implemented since the beginning of the pandemic for those arriving at the border with Mexico.

Martín highlighted the case of a Mexican migrant who was deported by the United States in Nuevo Laredo and who infected 16 other people, including staff from the Nazareth shelter, where he stayed after being deported.

After the outbreak, he added, the shelter had to close, leaving other migrants vulnerable and with nowhere to stay.

Likewise, MSF demanded the suspension of deportations from the United States to the rest of the American continent.

In a statement, the organization stated that it is a process that involves the collective transfer of people from the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic to countries with lower rates of transmission of the disease and that have less capacity and infrastructure to cope with the new virus, so it could exacerbate the public health crisis in the region.

“Despite the risk of contagion and the implications for people’s health, the US has continued to organize flights to deport migrants and asylum seekers to their countries of origin, most with fragile health systems,” explained Marc Bosch, coordinator of MSF in Latin America.

