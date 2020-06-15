Drafting AN / AL

5 hours ago

Dr. Denise Dresser affirms that the President has divided the population, when during a pandemic it should unite the country, in addition to offering messages such as the decalogue of the weekend, traffic lights that change color with inexplicable mechanisms, underreporting of cases and deaths that are only recognized when pointed out by the international press, an economy that reopens with an improvised strategy, with a government that forces the poor to take to the streets because they did not give them economic support to stay home, through a conservative policy that It can be summed up like this: Save yourself because the government is not going to help you.

Related topics: