The device, which will help in the critical stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico, has already been recognized by Cofepris.

The research work of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt) around building a fan it is already finished and even it was already recognized by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), the president announced this Monday Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“It works, made in Mexico”, he expressed during the morning conference. “There is talk that from the first, second week of May they may be producing up to 500 fans per week“He added.

The federal president announced that the Conacyt works in an agreement with a French company, that it has an aerospace factory in Querétaro, to carry out this project that will help in the critical stage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico.

It may interest you: Company agrees to sell fans to the BC government; will continue to operate

“And then there is another fan that is 100 percent Conacyt, the thing is that a final test is still missing and would be until the third week of May; then, it would no longer help us in the most difficult moments, in any case it is progressing, ”he said.

About the fans sent by the government of United States, López Obrador reported that eThey will deliver 200 of these a week and the first shipment is about to arrive.

“Mexico does not have any restriction to be able to buy in the United States, because they closed their market for medical equipment, but they made the exception in the case of Mexico and Canada and we can acquire the equipment that is required in the United States,” he said. .

It may interest you: China will send 250 thousand masks, 3 million masks, 60 thousand goggles and 200 fans: Ebrard | Video

In the case of China, AMLO said that Xi Jinping has also behaved very well.

“Before talking to him, they had given us 250 fans,” he said; “After the call, it increased to just over a thousand.”

“We calculate as 2,500 additional fans for critical moments,” he added.