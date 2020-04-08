The banks that will participate in the initiative, Banorte, Azteca and Santander, will not charge commissions for the service.

To reactivate the economy once the pandemic is overcome, it has already been defined how a million credits will be distributed among small companies and small family businesses, both in the formal and informal sectors, announced Wednesday the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During the morning conference, he maintained that they are already working on the selection of who will be the first to receive support to face the crisis caused by the Covid-19 health emergency.

“It is a simple mechanism. It is selected from a standard that you have 5 million loan applicants. This Padrón got up when he went house to house to talk to people to collect their demands for welfare support. It is national ”, he expressed.

The federal president said that the distribution of aid will be made in the places that are most affected by the epidemic and the economy.

“We want to do it quickly and it is not using a lot of government structure, many public servants, but in the simplest way, with the support of the people. For this it is required that people are informed, that they know how the program is going to be applied, ”he said.

López Obrador pointed out that It will be 25 thousand pesos per beneficiary. Each one will receive the money and sign a simple document, he said, because It will be a credit to the word.

“There is no guarantee, the guarantee is the word, because the greatest wealth of our people is honesty,” he said.

“The 25 thousand pesos are delivered to the bank, they spend three months of grace and, on the fourth, he pays 850 pesos right there,” he added. “Start paying monthly for 36 months. The interest rate is 6.5 percent per year, which is the Banco de México’s. ”

The president explained that this will raise the level of attention of his government to revive the economy once the coronavirus is overcome.

“We have the base covered, the poorest, and now it is a little up, and so we are going to go up, because remember that it is from the bottom up, not from the top down,” he said.

He also specified that the million beneficiaries will be referenced to a bank branch near their home or small business.

“It is fundamentally urban, because the rural environment is going to have other additional supports, among them they are Sowing Life, with the increase to 200 thousand sowers,” he said.

The banks that will participate in this initiative will be Banorte, Azteca and Santander.

“On Thursday, April 30, they will have 8,300 million in Banorte; from 20 to 30, they have the registers and, on Thursday 30, they have the money of 330 thousand credits. On Monday May 4, delivery begins. It is an average of 250 beneficiaries per branch, so that they are not all going to arrive at the same time, ”he declared.

“We are going to organize, because if it continues by then, that depends on the doctors and health; if the emergency is maintained, it has to be done in an orderly manner, but the purpose is that in that week the million credits will be dispersed ”, he added.

The federal president reported that he personally spoke with the presidents of the Boards of Directors of the three banks: Carlos Hank, Ricardo Salinas and Ana Botín, who told him that They will not charge commissions for this service.

“We are going to take great care of the little ones, that is why we are going to administer to whom the benefit will be given, because we know who needs it the most,” he stressed.