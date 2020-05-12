During the conference this Tuesday, the President of the Mexican Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), announced that the government has just reached an agreement with the Fundación Teletón, which is “one more sum” to the initiatives that are being carried out from different fronts in the face of the pandemic.

This agreement between the government led by AMLO and the organization led by Fernando Landeros, will allow Teletón centers to be set up as care spaces for girls, boys and adolescents and, in general, for anyone who has a disability and needs care by COVID-19.

What do you consider the agreement?

As indicated by the authorities during the morning conference, 23 of the 24 centers signed by the Telethon will be enabled as service spaces COVI-19.

During last Friday, there would have been some progress on this alliance, after it was announced that Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president of the Board of Directors of Televisa, held a meeting with AMLO in which he made 23 CRIT’S available (as Teletón rehabilitation centers are known to provide care to all those citizens who need it.

At that time, Azcárraga stressed that “today as we see it, these facilities are put to serve the Mexicans who have a pandemic issue right now, they are all over the country and I think it was very well received,” said the businessman, At the same time, he stressed that initially, this support will begin this week in Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, where the CRIT will be a Hospital Center for the recovery of people and will have 158 beds.

For his part, from his Twitter account, Fernando Landeros assured that six entities have already requested support to use the Telethon centers to serve their COVID-19 patients.

The necessary modifications

According to what was said by the chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, with this agreement, 23 of the 24 centers owned by the foundation will adapt to the needs of each of the localities where this service will be provided, where the modifications to the centers are In collaboration with the authorities of each state government, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), the Institute of Health for Welfare (INSABI) and the Ministry of Health.

It is important to mention that not all the centers were enabled to respond to the primary needs generated by the pandemic; that is, while some centers will provide psychological care and post-covid respiratory care, as many will be set up as centers for surveillance, diagnosis, and centers for attention to coronavirus. Many others will function as care centers for non-covid patients.

