AMLO and Emma Coronel are turned into characters from The Simpsons by Italian artist

Andrés Manuel López ObradorPresident of Mexico since 2018, is often a source of controversy on social networks but not for the reasons that the vast majority of the population would like. Through the web, illustrations by an Italian artist have become popular, including the president and Emma Coronel Aispuro in the style of The Simpsons; the work is actually a satire on the Mexican government’s stance on the drug trafficking forces that thrive in most of the country. Internet users are already beginning to talk about the material that brings him together with one of the most talked about characters in the crime scene.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Emma Coronel is a Californian model with Mexican descent, primarily known for her relationship with Joaquin Guzman Loera, better known as El Chapo Guzman, who for many years served as the maximum leader of the Sinaloa Cartel until 2017, a criminal organization that was dedicated to smuggling weapons and all kinds of drugs. Coronel was arrested on drug trafficking charges on February 22, generating extensive conversations on social networks about the capture of the famous “wife of the king of drug traffickers in Mexico.”

Colonel She had her own verified account on Instagram, and with only five publications she had achieved more than 600 thousand followers, something surprising for any “influencer”, making it clear that women were and still are the idol of countless people in Mexico and perhaps in United States. Many photos of Emma are in the public domain, images in which we look at her in the custody of the US authorities, or enjoying her normal life in the company of her young daughters.

We invite you to read: Florence Pugh moves Mexican feminists for her support on social networks

AleXsandro Palombo, an artist from Italy who often shares The Simpson-style illustrations related to social issues, has captured Emma Coronel in several of them. One of them includes the wife of the Chapo being stopped by Chief Gorgory, the star cop from the famous animation. In others we can also see Andrés Manuel López Obrador with signs that indicate him as “La Esperanza de México”, while he poses next to a poster of the detainee that mentions “Save Emma” (Save Emma). Other drawings by Palombo exhibit the luxurious life of Colonel with her daughters, while her husband is in prison.

The Italian artist’s work refers to the multiple paths used by Emma Coronel to avoid the weight of the law. She was arrested on the drug trafficking charge, but in the past she always denied being related to this activity, assuring that she never found out about her husband’s work, and that she had no idea about his methods of operation. The fate of the model is still unknown, but after her arrest it was reported that she herself was the one who turned herself in to the authorities in order to hand over information about the cartel in exchange for being part of the witness protection program.

It is not the first time Andrés Manuel López Obrador He is singled out for not being up to the task with regard to the fight against drug trafficking. Let us remember when in March 2020 it was pointed out by all of Mexico after being captured in photography while waving hand to Maria Consuelo Loera Pérez, the mother of Chapo. This slip earned him all kinds of criticism from the press and social networks; But it did not take long for the president to come out to explain in a morning that he did not want to be disrespectful to a woman of his age, and that the lady only wanted to meet with him to ask him to bring her son back, as she wants to see him before die.

You may also be interested in: Diego Luna asks AMLO to break the patriarchal pact