MEXICO – President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted this Friday that there are “inefficiencies” in the count of deaths by COVID-19, after this week an adjustment in figures caused record daily reports, with up to 1,092 deaths recorded in a single day .

“It seeks to go up to date but there is this delay, that lag, which has to do with inefficiencies (in the count), but also due to the emergency situation,” the president explained in his morning conference from the southeastern state of Tabasco.

López Obrador said that health professionals prioritize “saving lives” in a pandemic that has already left more than 110,026 infections and 13,170 deaths rather than attending to these bureaucratic tasks.

“It is not given the same importance, I am not justifying it but it happens, to be reporting what is happening in terms of deaths. So that delay, that delay,” he said.

The president admitted that this adjustment situation can last several days, “until the number is normalized” and that the deceased can really be reported every night only in the last 24 hours.

The spike in infections coincides with the time when millions leave confinement.

On Thursday, the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion and the person in charge of the strategy against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, admitted that in the worst case scenario there could be 35,000 deaths in Mexico by COVID.

López Obrador supported the official on Friday and assured that the projections are made with updated information.

“Of course I wish there were not so many deceased. I knock on wood. But they are responsible and they are experts. Dr. Hugo López-Gatell has all our recognition and support,” he assured.

Previously, the undersecretary had estimated between 6,000 and 8,000 deaths, a figure that has been adjusting upward due to the seriousness of the situation.

Despite this increase in figures, the Mexican president assured that he does not consider taking authoritarian measures such as imposing confinement, which has always been voluntary, because “people are acting well” even at a time when the country is beginning to reactivate part of their economic activity.