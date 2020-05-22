President Andrés Manuel López Obrador admitted that there are still local governments that continue to practice corruption. Read: Infonavit supports 60 thousand in mortgage payment

This after an Inegi survey indicated that in its first year of administration the number of victims of said crime increased 7.5 percent.

May 22, 2020

May 22, 2020

“There is also something of that, that we go from top to bottom, as the stairs are swept and below there is still extortion and local governments that still do not understand that this has already changed, even though it sent them telegrams advising them: situation changed, zero corruption , zero impunity, be careful not to end up in the boat. I send them the telegrams, but sometimes they listen to me, the most important thing is to avoid corruption, “he explained in a morning conference.

The fight against corruption has been one of its main flags, for which the President assured that the survey indicates that the population has more confidence in the current Government.

“I have the information that the Inegi survey reports that people have more confidence in the current government and that they have more confidence in the current government why corruption is not allowed, each one interprets the data as they understand it,” he said. in morning conference.

He highlighted that the measurements at the international level indicate that there is a perception that corruption is decreasing in the country.

“The truth is that in all the measurements that are made, including those made by Transparency International, the perception that corruption is decreasing in Mexico is a reality,” he said.

According to the Inegi National Survey of Government Quality and Impact 2019, between 2017 and 2019 the number of victims and acts of corruption in the provision of basic services grew 7.5 percent.

The survey reported that last year there was a rate of 15,732 victims of corruption for every 100,000 inhabitants, while in 2017 the rate stood at 14,635 victims.

