From March 13 to April 6, 346,878 jobs have been lost. These are equivalent to 1.7% of the universe of 20,400,000 workers enrolled in the IMSS.

This Wednesday the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador recognized the small and micro businesses for resisting the coronavirus crisis in Mexico since, he said, they are the ones that have taken the most care of their workers’ employment.

“They are acting in a very responsible, heroic way. It is where there have been fewer layoffs, we are talking about the formal economy, those registered in the IMSS, but it is still a good indicator, “he said.

In contrast, the federal president accused that a group, not the majority, but the minority of large companies, fired their employees.

“We are following up on this situation,” he said. At the same time, he called for adults and children to continue helping.

“These are moments for fraternity, solidarity, humanism, not for selfishness, not for thinking only about the material. It cannot be that our god is money, that is not what characterizes most Mexicans. Most of the people are supportive and fraternal, “he stressed.

About, Luisa María Alcalde Luján, Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, announced that it was from March 13 when a drop in formal employment began to be detected.

From March 13 to 31, 198 thousand jobs were lost and from April 1 to 6, there are already 148 thousand 845, detailed the federal official.

That is to say, between March 13 to April 6 they have been lost 346 thousand 878 jobs“He specified.

The states with the highest casualties are Quintana Roo, Mexico City, Nuevo León, Jalisco, the State of Mexico and Tamaulipas. These states register 56% of the total separations of workers in the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

He reiterated that microenterprises, those with one to five workers, are the ones that have most resisted and shown solidarity with their workers; while in some large companies it is where there has been greater separation of workers.

“We locate those companies that have the greatest resistance capacity, which are the first to separate workers in the face of this emergency. There is no legal basis for this emergency to separate or dismiss workers and the call we make, especially to these companies, is to reconsider, “he said.

“Small businesses do not represent even 1% of layoffs, there are 488,” he added.

Zoé Robledo Aburto, director general of the IMSS, indicated that in the context of the pandemic, social security rights become much more relevant.

“Today more than ever, social security fees cannot be seen in an accounting, they are fees that imply rights to health that can mean life or death. The micro-companies have endured, they have a behavior in front of their workers of greater resistance and solidarity, but the big companies that are all the time making accounts and calculations based on quotas, today can put workers at risk, ”he explained.

About this, López Obrador clarified that although the loss of 346,878 IMSS workers is due to the coronavirus, he stated that this attitude of removing slit from a circumstance to affect employees, is recurring before the disease came to Mexico.

“It has a lot to do with the famous outsourcing because almost the same number of workers dismissed now, which is of course much more justified, for what is happening because the economy is falling, there is no consumption … Well, this was the same in December last year, which had 700 thousand new workers enrolled in the IMSS and in a month the number of enrolled in more than 300 thousand fall, as well as now, “he said.

“The only explanation is that the offices that carry the payrolls of many companies decide to unsubscribe to rehire. If this is wrong, now that we are going through this health crisis, it is doubly wrong for these offices to act like this. How is it possible that from one day to the next a company is left without a worker? Is incredible. I clarify, it is not the rule, it is the exception, but we do not want the bad behavior of some to be seconded by others, “he added.

And he specified that the loss of 346 thousand 878 jobs is equivalent to 1.7% of the universe of 20 million 400 thousand workers registered in the IMSS.

“Comment that from May to December we are going to create 2 million jobs, that is the emerging plan. When this report is released, it is to call for companies to continue supporting us, as they are doing, not to fire their workers, “he concluded.