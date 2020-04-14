Your browser does not support iframes.

Mexico, Apr 14 (EFE) .- The President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador He launched a criticism on Tuesday of his adversaries for, according to him, using famous people such as the singer Thalía to orchestrate attacks against his government and thus counteract his process of transformation of the country.

«They see what people are thinking; then, as it no longer gives them, they climb and look for personalities much better known than the journalists, than the radio hosts, than the intellectuals, “said the president during his morning conference.

Although he did not say a name, López Obrador indicated that the attacks have come from a “very famous” actress (Thalía), a comedian (Eugenio Derbez) and a footballer “who used to like me” (Chicharito).

He assured that his detractors counter it “with personalities who have a collective recognition.”

“Lately they have been provoking interviews with a sports character to make him think wrong. Who, by the way, had never gotten into talking. I liked him very well, well he continues to like me, “he assured in a notable reference to the Mexican striker. Javier «Chicharito» Hernández.

Last March, the Los Angeles Galaxy player from the US MLS declared that Mexico “is going through a very fucking bastard stage” and “instead of going forward we are going backwards a little.”

As to Thalía, she referred to her as a “well-known and respectable” artist, also without giving her name precisely.

But a few days ago, the interpreter uploaded to her social networks a criticism of the statements of López Obrador, who urged citizens to leave their homes in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that the authorities’ recommendations indicated otherwise. .

It’s not okay to go out. Health professionals have constantly said that we should be alone, “said the singer in a video on her Instagram account.

The most recent “attack” came from the Mexican comedian Eugenio Derbez, whom the president referred to as “a well-known and very talented comedian” and who last weekend published a video on his Twitter account denouncing lack of supplies in Mexican hospitals.

Derbez said that at Clinica 20 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), in Tijuana, Baja California, there was a lack of supplies for doctors and the patients were experiencing a “precarious” situation, although the IMSS assured that this was false.

The controversy caused the governor of that state, Jaime Bonilla, to denounce that the doctors of his entity lack sufficient protection “they are falling like flies,” he warned.

However, and despite the complaint, the president pointed out that the criticism of these celebrities helps because “the degree of political maturity of our people is being tested”

“We are measuring what level of awareness we have in the country; this is not bad », he concluded.