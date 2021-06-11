Amitrano beat Haedo in Berazategui

Amitrano (right) connecting his left to Haedo’s face. (Photo: Top Boxing)

Former South American super lightweight champion, Leonardo Amitrano from San Luis (66,100), defeated Buenos Aires Elías Haedo, current number one in the Argentine welterweight ranking, by technical knockout in the eighth round, in the stellar fight of the evening held on Thursday, June 10 in the “Roberto de Vicenzo” Activity Center, from Berazategui, Buenos Aires, in another promotion of Sampson Boxing and Tello Box.

Giving a great display of counterattack and marksmanship, Amitrano almost completely dominated the enthusiastic Haedo, who never found him back in combat, having gone to the canvas twice.

Marcelo Domínguez’s pupil tried to overcome the best boxing of the Villa Mercedes fighter, but it was an inspired night, which was reflected in a great way in the third round, when he dropped Haedo with a right cross.

In the eighth, with a man from Buenos Aires emotionally broken and with a very inflamed face, Amitrano hit again with an accurate combination to the head returning to land on Haedo, who stopped very battered but with the desire to continue, which was granted by referee Mario González before the third man intervenes again in front of the first arrest of the winner.

In the semi-fund of the night, the current Argentine alternative super middleweight champion, Sebastián Papeschi (74,600) from Luja, clearly dominated Germán Peralta (72,600) to win a comfortable unanimous decision in eight rounds with identical scorecards of 79-73 for all three judges (Maximiliano Dolce, Marcos Barbero and Javier Geido).

The rest of the results were:

Williams Herrera (67,100) GPP 6 (unanimous) to Miguel Correa (66,500).

Neri Muñoz (61,500) GDesc. 3 to Emiliano Acosta (61,500).

León Gavilán (69,600) GPP 4 (unanimous) to Adrián Olivera (70).

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press