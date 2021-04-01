Amit Chadha Assumes as CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services

L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115; NSE: LTTS), a global specialized engineering services company, today announced the appointment of Amit Chadha who will serve as CEO and CEO effective April 1, 2021 according to with prior disclosures made to the stock exchanges dated October 19, 2020. Prior to his promotion, Amit served the company as a full-time Deputy Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors.

Amit joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS’s executive management team, as well as being actively involved in listing the company on the stock exchanges in 2016. He subsequently progressed to the position of President of Sales and Business Development, where he was responsible for helping global R&D clients and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development.

At your appointment, Amit Chadha, CEO and CEO of LTTS commented: “The Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) services sector is poised to play a pivotal role over the next decade as a confluence of engineering and technological innovations reshapes products and services. of the future. In this context, LTTS ‘experience in multivertical engineering makes it stand out as a leader in specialized ER&D services. It is my great responsibility to lead a team of more than 16,000 bright and committed LTTS sites. I am confident that that together we will help the company reach new heights and milestones. “

Amit’s overall career spans more than two decades in basic engineering and IT outsourcing. He has managed Production and Logistics (P&L) for multiple business units, spearheaded strategic initiatives across the organization, and led business development and relationship management activities around the world.

Amit is an electrical and electronics engineer, and has completed his Global Business Leadership Executive Program with Harvard Business Publishing. He has also completed an Advanced Management Program in Business Leadership from INSEAD, France. Amit is currently based in Washington, DC.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a publicly traded subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited dedicated to Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consulting, design, development and testing services throughout the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world’s leading ER&D companies in areas such as industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecommunications and high-tech, as well as the process industries. Headquartered in India, as of December 31, 2020, we have more than 16,000 employees divided into 17 global design centers, 28 global sales offices, and 62 innovation labs. For more information, visit https://www.ltts.com

