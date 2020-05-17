Amir Somoggi, a specialist in marketing and sports management, was invited to the “THROW! in Play“, a chat about the financial result of Brazilian clubs, which recently released their 2019 balance sheets. In the case of São Paulo, the analysis points to a worrying path.

The club closed last year with a deficit of R $ 156 million and, like all others, is needing to deal with a period of very low revenues due to the stoppage of the championships. Amir places Tricolor among the teams that will have “huge financial problems” for coming from a difficult year.

– São Paulo, Santos, Corinthians and Botafogo will have huge problems, because they already come from financial problems in 2019, unsolved. Corinthians is in a dramatic situation, the biggest loss in the history of Brazilian football, I have never seen anything like it, a club could not close with less than R $ 177 million. São Paulo in the same way, I follow the same line, has less than R $ 156 million. They are clubs that spend more on football than all their income, as if they don’t have a social club, as if they don’t have tax debts, as if they don’t have to pay other things. Look how crazy – he said.



São Paulo divides its deficit into two parts: the operational part, which is directly related to what was or was not done in 2019 (revenues were lower than expected due to the disappointing results in Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil , while expenses exploded due to the hiring of players), and the non-operational part, which corresponds to practically half of the loss and concerns agreements made to end old legal disputes. Payments were not made in 2019, nor will they be made immediately, as São Paulo bet on long installments, but the amount is included in the year’s result, which increases the deficit.

In an interview with THROW! (Click here to view), the club’s financial director, Elias Albarello, further explained that short-term debt doubled in 2019 due to loans taken from financial institutions. However, the Leco management promises to repay these new loans by December 2020 so that the next management does not inherit this – there will be an election at the end of the year.

