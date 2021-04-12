Amir Khan rules out fighting Conor Benn

Conor benn defeated Samuel Vargas in just one round, continuing on his way to the big fights.

The Matchroom boxer stated at the end of the fight: “I want Amir Khan. I know he’s too busy with reality TV and all that, but listen, if he wants, he can get it. “.

Veteran Amir khan, who has not fought since July 2019, has put aside the possibility of facing Benn.

“Well done Conor. Big boy, I wish you the best. At his age I was a world champion. Maybe if he had some belts, that fight would make sense, but he still has a long way to go »Khan said. The Pakistani-born boxer has repeatedly shown interest in fighting Kell Brook, whom it has been speculating against for years that he will box.