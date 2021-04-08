Amin Ayoub and Ahmed Amir take BRAVE CF gold rivalry to new levels

SEEF DISTRICT._ In recent months, lightweight rivals Amin Ayoub and Ahmed Amir They have built an ongoing rivalry that was supposed to have its outcome decided in BRAVE CF 50.

However, this was not the case, since Amir ended up retiring due to injury. However, the banter between the two mixed martial artists extended well beyond the cage, and even during fight night when Ayoub competed, and won, in an untitled contest.

Curiously, Ayoub It was not the original figure in the eye of Amir when the egyptian sought revenge on Cleiton “The Predator” Silva.

Silva came out with his hand up, for a finish in the second round defeating Amir after a grueling war.

More than a year after their first meeting, the Brazilian captured the lightweight world title BRAVE CF at the expense of his compatriot Luan Santiago.

When it was planned that Silva make his first defense against Ayoub in BRAVE CF 44 In November 2020, Amir invaded the weigh-ins and launched a dramatic challenge.

But things didn’t go according to plan when Silva succumbed to Ayoub by knockout in the fourth round. With the French as world champion, Amir took aim at the newly crowned monarch.

From there, the rivalry between these two quickly intensified on social networks and different interviews.

So much Ayoub What Amir had the opportunity to solve their problems with each other in BRAVE CF 50, but the latter received unfortunate news as he needed to withdraw from the fight due to a neck and shoulder injury.

As a result, Mashrabjon Ruziboev He entered the quite and took the place of Amir to face Ayoub in a 74 kilogram non-title bout, where the French champion emerged triumphant by unanimous decision.

Ayoub was in the middle of his celebration when Amirsurprisingly, he came out of nowhere and engaged in a heated verbal exchange. Although security and officials inside the scene were able to ease the tension, the situation remains heated between the two.

“Ahmed Amir talks too much. Now, he has to be a man and do what he says he can do to me, ”Ayoub said. “He left. He canceled the fight due to injury. I had an injury two weeks ago, but I did not retire like Ahmed Amir », added

“Even though I got injured, I went to fight because I am the BRAVE CF lightweight world champion. I have a name and a reputation to protect ”, added.

Meanwhile, Amir minimized credentials Ayoub as a competitor in the sport, believing he has what it takes to dethrone “Fierceness” as the kingpin of the lightweight division.

“I was expecting a much better performance from him (Ayoub), but he had a very poor performance against an opponent on short notice. Is that what you call champion? If he fought me like he did in his last fight, he wouldn’t be the champion today. said the Egyptian contender.

“I promise you that when I fight him, I will crush him.” continuous Amir. “I will remind you of your childish antics on social media. The talk is over. I promise that I will hit him and remove his belt », added.