Bernard Joannin, the president of Amiens, relegated to Ligue 2 after the early stoppage of the Ligue 1 season on Thursday, intends to “fight” against this decision which he considers “unfair”. “My first feeling is injustice because Amiens could not defend until the end, on the ground, its maintenance in Ligue 1. Sports equity is not respected (…) I find this unfair decision and my role is to defend Amiens SC, “said the Picard leader in an interview posted on the CSA Facebook page.

“I will fight to assert our rights”

“I will fight with all my teams to assert our rights because I think this decision is not fair. We will wait for the minutes of this Board of Directors (of the LFP) then the passage before the Assembly general and we reserve the right to go further so that justice can pass, “added President Picard.

The ASC, which was playing the third season in its elite history, was ranked 19th and penultimate at the time of the interruption of the championship because of the coronavirus pandemic, four points from Nîmes, which occupied the place of roadblocker. “I find this decision very very unjustified. There are 19 first legs, there must be 19 second legs. There were 30 points to distribute,” said Joannin.

He denounces the “injustice” of the LFP

“I cannot contest the decision of the President of the Republic who first thought of the health of his fellow citizens. I respect it. Where I do not agree is in the lack of humanity and the injustice of the decision of the Professional Football League (…) Basketball, hand or rugby have not pronounced descents “, he pointed out.

The Amiens president was in favor that no L1 club should be relegated and that the first two of L2 be promoted in order to have a next season at 22 clubs with four descents (excluding the L1 / L2 jump-off) at the end of the year .