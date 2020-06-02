Since 2014 the delivery sector has been growing absurdly in Brazil and in the world according to SEBRAE. This service not only facilitated the user, but also facilitated, and increased, the demand for entrepreneurs from different niches, bringing in new customers and increasing sales.

For these entrepreneurs the expectation is very optimistic, as it is estimated that the market will grow 400% by 2021.

It is clear that the pandemic has made sales difficult for some entrepreneurs, so it is necessary to reinvent itself to continue with a market share.

Some entrepreneurs, with a larger structure, managed to move and adapt to new trends, but it is still possible to encounter countless companies, of all sizes, that were unable to adapt or did not have a structure that would allow them to reach the next level in this “moment of crisis”.

Thinking about solving the difficulties of these entrepreneurs, the software company Automation.com created the platform ZAP delivered, one of the most desired among the companies that sell the most in Brazil.

With a simple and innovative proposal, the ZAP Delivered.me it is 100% free and frees small and medium entrepreneurs from the high fees charged by large delivery applications.

At the ZAP Delivered.me, without fees or fine print, the customer registers the products and already has an online store to advertise to customers and receive orders on WhatsApp.

Register the store, share with customers and receive orders through WhatsApp.

The Specialist in Scalable Business Models for Software Houses Thulio Bittencourt, says that the new platform will boost sales in several segments, as it is a totally free and practical service, both for the store owner and for the user who will use the platform to make purchases.

Also according to Automação.com mentor Thulio Bittencourt, with the prolongation of the quarantine due to the pandemic, mainly small businesses are having difficulties paying their bills, as they cannot find a way to connect with their customers who have stopped visiting their establishments. With this platform, they will have their sales back and will have the opportunity to grow in the market, even in this period of scarcity due to the pandemic.

How is this platform in the northeast helping entrepreneurs from all over Brazil, free of charge, to sell their products over the internet?

With the growth of internet access, most establishments joined WhatsApp, in a still manual and laborious way, serving customers to send catalogs, wait for the product to be chosen, make all the notes to pass on to the production sector and then give continuity of the product delivery procedure.

The platform ZAP Delivered.me it revolutionized the market precisely because it contained, in one place, several suppliers with online catalogs with values ​​for each product. The platform reduces the attendant’s working time and the order is made by the customer himself, he will add the delivery address himself, additional information on payment method and if there is a need for change to make the payment upon delivery.

With this, the merchant will receive on your registered WhatsApp, the order ready, with all the necessary information for your delivery person to finalize the negotiation.

For all these aspects observed, when asked about what motivated the creation of the platform, the CEO of Automação.com, Eduardo Martins, creator of the ZAP Entregou.me platform, informed that since the beginning of the pandemic, he realized that many entrepreneurs needed something that could increase the number of customers to keep them in the market and that streamlined the service to cover this demand, without that needed to increase their team.

The increase in the use of delivery was the second factor that motivated him to create this solution that is revolutionizing commerce in Brazil.

What brought the idea and helped you build this platform was the fact that you were participating in a group of entrepreneurs called Software Masters Room, whose entrepreneurs are mentored by Thulio Bittencourt, a specialist in scalable business for software house, who has implemented its methodology that has innovative ideas that are helping thousands of Software Houses across Brazil to continue selling and growing every day with practicality, scalability and profit.

Companies and stores can register at this link, ZAP Entregou.me to start selling online in the next few minutes.

https://www.entregou.me/zap

Software business owners who want to know more details about the Software Masters Room and be part of history just like Automação.com and several other Software Houses in Brazil have done, you should access the link below and get to know the work of businessman Thulio Bittencourt, one of the leading specialists in scalable business models for Software Houses in Brazil.

Thulio Bittencourt

Instagram @thuliobittencourt

WhatsApp to learn more about mentoring programs

(22) 98858-7385

Web site:

http://thuliobittencourt.com/p/empreendedorismo

See too:

Argentine negotiation with Barça should trigger attack from other clubs in Europe



This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra