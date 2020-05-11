Measure edited by Jair Bolsonaro at the end of 2019 benefits invaders and deforesters of public lands. Articulation of deputies for the text to become law is criticized by ex-ministers, NGOs and opposition parties. Amid the pandemic of covid-19, deputies started to present requirements to try to vote on Provisional Measure 910 of 2019. Nicknamed “MP of the grilagem “, it allows obtaining title without prior inspection in areas of up to 1,400 hectares in some municipalities in the Amazon and authorizes invaders who entered land until December 2018 to become owners.

The provisional measure came into effect in 2019 after an increase in deforestation on federal public lands not granted

Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The rule was issued in December last year by President Jair Bolsonaro and is valid until May 19. To become law, it must be voted on by Congress before it expires. Last week, three deputies presented requests for MP voting: Hélio Leite (DEM / RO), Lucio Mosquini (MDB / RO) and Júnior Ferrari (PSD / PA).

Before that, on April 30, deputy Fausto Pinato (PP / SP), asked for inclusion on the agenda, arguing that “the provisional measure makes the procedure more effective, which greatly contributes to the much desired peace in the countryside. “, and that” conversion into law will help to ensure greater legal certainty on the subject “.

At the time of the publication of the measure, the government and agribusiness entities stated that it would speed up the granting of titles to people who are already on the land and that, according to them, they will be able to produce more, with more access to credit. But for NGOs and other institutions, the rules reward those who illegally invaded and felled forests in public areas.

With the return of the topic to the agenda, entities started to manifest themselves again, now to prevent the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM / RJ), from voting on the MP. The organizations consider that the matter should not be dealt with through MP, but through a Bill, and point out the lack of urgency in the process in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) also manifested itself in February, when it published a technical note pointing out the unconstitutionality of the MP in several aspects and stating that “it proposes an amendment to the current law, with effects projected until 2021, without any analysis of the positive impacts and negative “. The MP was the target of a direct action of unconstitutionality by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). Provisional measure 910 amends Law 11,952, of 2009, which had already undergone changes by Law 13,465, of 2017. Both were also the target of direct actions of unconstitutionality.

Eight former Environment Ministers – Carlos Minc, Edson Duarte, Gustavo Krause, José Carlos Carvalho, Izabella Teixeira, Marina Silva, Rubens Ricupero and Sarney Filho – also sign a joint letter against the MP vote: “In chorus with the MPF , we consider that this MP does not meet the minimum criteria of relevance and urgency for its approval at a time when the voting rites are changed and Congress should be using all its forces to fight the pandemic “.

Presidents of eight parties – Rede, PSB, PV, PSol, PDT, PT, PCdoB and PCB – signed a communiqué, released on May 2, stating that “the vote on the Grilagem and Deforestation MP cannot be admitted in the midst of crisis of the covid-19 “.

In addition, organizations such as the Brazilian Association of Members of the Public Ministry of the Environment (Abrampa), the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST), the National Confederation of Rural Workers, Family Farmers (Contag) and the Indigenous Missionary Council ( CIMI) sign notes asking Maia not to vote on the matter.

The deputies cited in the text were contacted by DW Brasil, but did not return until the article was published.

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

