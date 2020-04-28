RIO – Amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the number of deaths registered as “undetermined causes” in Rio increased by 62 times. O state I had already said that the growth of this type of death is a national trend. The case of Rio, however, is even more alarming.

For the survey, data were considered from February 26 – the date on which the country registered the first case of covid-19 – until ten days ago, since the registry offices have this deadline to report the deaths to the Registry Information Center Civil. The figures were obtained from the new transparency portal created by National Association of Natural People Registrars (Arpen-Brasil).

In this period covered, 310 people had deaths registered as undetermined causes in notary offices in Rio de Janeiro; in the same interval as last year, there were only five. In percentage increase, this means 6,100%, much higher than the 43% of the national average.

The data shed light on a probable increase in deaths at home, that is, of people who have not even had medical care. This is what Fátima Marinho believes, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and a member of the group of experts who assisted Arpen-Brasil in the elaboration of the panel, heard by state to comment on the increase nationwide.

“In a situation of a new disease, a pandemic, we expect an increase in deaths at home, without the person even being able to get medical care. This may be happening now”, he says.

Rio already has more than 300 infected by covi-19 in line to get ICU beds. The main bet to deal with the collapse of the system are the eight field hospitals announced by the State, which will be opened late in May.

In addition to undetermined causes, deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) also skyrocketed in Rio, according to the notary’s records. There were 130, against six in the same period last year. That is, it increased by 21 times.

According to the latest state government report, Rio has 677 confirmed deaths by covid, in addition to 276 under investigation. However, there is a huge lack of tests, which indicates that the numbers are much higher.

In the midst of this scenario, the City of the capital of the state of Rio de Janeiro published on Tuesday, 28, a measure that authorizes funeral companies to make the death records themselves, to avoid overloading the registry offices.

Funeral homes have also been spotted building new drawers to avoid the lack of space for fatal victims of the disease. The cemeteries of Inhaúma and Irajá, in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, already have about 30 new blocks with hundreds of drawers each, according to aerial images from TV Globo.

The Caju Cemetery, the largest in the city, will build 12 thousand drawers – 800 of which are in the final stages of construction. The Reviver concessionaire, however, denies that they are related to the coronavirus pandemic. / COLABOROU FABIANA CAMBRICOLI

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.