Brasília, 04/18/2020 – President Jair Bolsonaro once again ignored the recommendations of social distance due to the new coronavirus and took a new tour of Brasília this Saturday, 18th. The Chief Executive left the Palácio da Alvorada, official residence of the presidency, around 3 pm towards the Plateau, where he dispatches daily.

Without a mask, Bolsonaro stayed for about an hour on the ramp at the seat of the Executive Branch, talking to security guards and waving to supporters who were starting to join the grid and passing in front of the Plateau. Accompanied by deputy Hélio Lopes (PSL-RJ) and security guards, Bolsonaro went down the ramp and talked to popular people. The president remained behind bars and had no physical contact with supporters.

To the popular people, Bolsonaro again criticized social isolation and said that measures imposed by governors have negative effects on the country’s economy. isolation.

“There will be no money to pay public servants. Brazil is plunging into chaos. I want to believe that it is not just the will of these politicians, that I will not nominate here, that I want to shake the Presidency of the Republic. They are not going to get me out of here,” he said as supporters. they shouted against the Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ). Before going up, the president received a picture of Jesus delivered by a group composed of religious opposed to abortion.

From Planalto, Bolsonaro went to Brasília’s Urban Military Sector (SMU), where he met with the Minister of the Civil House, Braga Netto. The two talked for a few minutes privately. Unlike other occasions, Bolsonaro did not shake hands with people and avoided contact with supporters who approached to take pictures.

The president still descended in the middle of the Praça dos Três Poderes. Bolsonaro bought a popsicle from a seller and posed for more photos. Upon arriving at Alvorada, Bolsonaro avoided the press and spoke only to popular people. Asked about his relationship with Maia, Bolsonaro disagreed and said that he had a relationship only with “Dona Michelle”, in reference to the first lady.

