Amid an economic crisis of unpredictable depth and duration, the richest man in the world is getting even richer. Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive and founder, currently accumulates $ 143.1 billion in his fortune, according to figures from the American magazine Forbes released yesterday.

During the week, the Bezos retailer reached a record high in its shares during Thursday, when it closed the floor of the Nasdaq stock exchange with papers quoted at $ 2,408.19. Yesterday, the shares fell a little, going to the $ 2,375 level, but still leave Bezos on a very happy weekend, while many people are bitter unemployment and salary cuts.

In the US alone, more than 17 million people lost their jobs in three weeks. For banks like JP Morgan and Wells Fargo, the current crisis could overcome that of 2008 in terms of unemployment. But Bezos’ Amazon is doing well in the crisis: with stores closed, more and more consumers turn to retailer services around the world, receiving basic products directly at home. Throughout this year, Bezos has added nearly $ 29 billion to his fortune because of the company’s valuations.

His ex-wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who owns about 4% of Amazon’s shares, has made even greater gains, with a fortune of $ 8.2 billion jumping to $ 46.6 billion. Today she is the 17th richest person in the world, ahead, for example, of the Chinese Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba. In recent weeks, Amazon has announced 175,000 new hires in the U.S. to meet consumer demand for home deliveries.

The Walton family, which controls Walmart, also won in the midst of the crisis: together, Sam Walton’s heirs have a fortune of $ 169 billion, up 5% from the beginning of the week. (With international agencies)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.