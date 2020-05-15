RIO AND SÃO PAULO – Petrobrás ended the first quarter with a loss of R $ 48.5 billion, against a gain of R $ 4 billion in the same period last year. It is the worst result ever recorded in the company’s history in a quarter. Three factors contributed to the negative result: the intense deterioration in oil prices, exchange losses resulting from the devaluation of the real against the dollar and the realization of impairments, that is, the adequacy of the recoverable value of its assets in the face of the new global scenario.

The company’s president, Roberto Castello Branco, mentions in the balance sheet a forecast of slow recovery in global economic activity and, consequently, in demand for fuels. Petrobras is expected to be significantly more affected by the global recession triggered by the new coronavirus pandemic in the coming quarters.

The retraction in demand caused the price of oil to plummet from mid-March, arriving in April at $ 30 a barrel. The price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, with the frustration of negotiations to reduce supply, also weighed on the decision to reevaluate the economic recoverability of its assets.

Losses of R $ 65.3 billion were recognized in the result from January to March, especially in fields of oil (R $ 57.6 billion) and hibernation of fields and platforms in shallow water. The state-owned company revised its assumptions and now works with oil prices that will be between US $ 25 and $ 45 in between 2020 and 2024, lower than previously forecast.

“The accounting loss in no way affects the health and sustainability of Petrobras. This is a situation quite different from that experienced in 2014-2015 when the company faced two crises, one financial and the other moral, and the write-off of assets reflected the company’s vulnerability. “, said Castello Branco in a message to shareholders.

Disregarding these special effects of the asset review, the company would have recorded a loss of R $ 4.6 billion in the first quarter. Still, the result would be worse than the gain in R $ 5.6 billion predicted by financial market analysts, considering the average of the forecasts of six financial institutions consulted by the Estadão / Broadcast.

“Although the low price justifies a revaluation of the value of the assets, the devaluation carried out by the management of Petrobras (US $ 13.5 billion) it is far above what has been done by the world’s major oil companies. Among American and European companies, the largest was that of Total, almost four times less than that of Petrobras (US $ 3.6 billion)“said Rodrigo Leão, technical coordinator of the Institute of Strategic Oil and Gas Studies (Ineep).

Despite closing the quarter in the red, the oil company registered a 6.5% increase in sales revenue, to R $ 75.5 billion. Petrobras’ higher export volumes have helped to partially offset the reduction in demand and sales in the domestic market. In the first quarter, the company shipped 1.03 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, a 56.2% jump from the January to March 2019 interval.

The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for the oil company was R $ 37.504 billion, compared to R $ 27.4 billion in the same period last year, which means an increase in 36.4%. For the analyst Pedro Galdi, from Mirae Asset, the result can be considered positive due to the uncertainties of the scenario that struck the eastern world in March with the covid-19 pandemic. “It is worth noting that the high dollar in the period ended up helping in revenue and Ebitda, but not in the financial result”, he said.

Challenging scenario

The company’s expectation to face a tougher scenario in the coming quarters is corroborated by industry experts. “Certainly the result for the next quarter will be even worse, because it will reflect the full impact of the pandemic’s effect on reducing demand and, consequently, on price. “says Helder Queiroz, former director of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and teacher of UFRJ Energy Economy Group (GEE / UFRJ).

In a report released recently, investment bank UBS foresaw an arduous scenario for the company in the quarter from April to June. “We believe that the weaker result in the quarter is just a first sign of a very challenging second quarter,” he says.

The president of the state-owned company sought to reinforce the message that Petrobras will continue seeking to reduce costs, “one of the pillars of its strategy”, which should be even more urgent in the face of the global crisis. The executive stated that the company’s goal this year is to reduce administrative and operating costs by at least $ 2 billion, as well as the fixed cost structure.

The state-owned company recently announced measures such as $ 3.5 billion investments planned for this year, suspension of the payment of dividends and bonuses to executives, reduction of salaries and renegotiation of contracts with suppliers.

Indebtedness

In the balance sheet, Petrobras points out that the covid-19 pandemic, with its strong effect on oil prices and economic activity, led it to take several conservative measures to preserve its cash position. Among them, the company highlights the withdrawal of Committed Credit Lines signed with several banks, as a form of protection during the crisis period.

The company’s gross indebtedness ended the quarter at US $ 89.2 billion, up 2.4% from December, due to the increase in financing of $ 10.2 billion and use of committed credit lines. The target for 2020 is to $ 87 billion, the same level we had at the end of 2019. Petrobrás emphasizes that it continues to seek the reduction of gross debt for $ 60 billion, in line with the dividend policy.

“The small increase in debt, even with a considerable drop in cash, demonstrates the company’s effort not to abandon its guidelines. But the balance sheet message is clear: given the current scenario, the company will need to continue finding solutions (such as increased exports) ) to achieve your goals “, evaluates Ilan Arbetman, analyst at Ativa Investimentos.

The oil company ended the first quarter with a cash balance of $ 15.5 billion and has been taking several actions to reduce the use of cash, highlights in the balance sheet. The list includes a reevaluation of the portfolio, with projects competing with each other to make decisions about which one will receive investments.

In line

Net revenue totaled R $ 75.469 billion between January and March 2020, advancing 6.5% compared to the same period last year. In comparison with the fourth quarter, the indicator decreased by 7.7%.

According to the average of the projections of six houses (UBS, Santander, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Safra and Morgan Stanley) compiled by Broadcast Preview, revenue came in line with forecasts.

