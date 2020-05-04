The city of Turin, Italy, was the scene of tributes this Monday (4) due to the 71st anniversary of the Tragedy of Superga, when an air accident killed a large part of the squad of Torino, the most powerful club in the country in the decade of 1940. Despite the pandemic of the new coronavirus, flowers were deposited on the headstones of the 31 victims of the incident.

The brief ceremony was attended by the president of Torino, Urbano Cairo, the general manager of the club, Antonio Comi, and some relatives of the victims of the May 4, 1949 tragedy.

“Grande Torino gave a sense of revenge, the Italian people were united, there was a special affection. We are going to Superga to put a bouquet of flowers, with the permission of the mayor.

We are at a very particular moment. By the time of Grande Torino, World War II was over. This pandemic is not a war, but it has disrupted our lives, “Cairo said in an interview with” Anch’io Sport “radio.

The emergence of Covid-19 changed the homage to the historic “Grande Torino”, as hundreds of people used to go to the cemetery in Turin to pay homage.

“Nobody, not even 71 years later, can forget. This year we will not be able to go to Superga with our families for memories, but in Italy, many moving thoughts go to the ‘Invincibles’,” said the mayor of Turin, Chiara Appendino.

Through social media, several Torino fans and former players, such as Poland’s Kamil Glik and former striker Rolando Bianchi, paid tribute.

On May 4, 1949, the plane carrying the Toro delegation crashed into the hill of the Superga Basilica in Turin, killing the 31 people on board. The team victimized by the tragedy is still considered today one of the best in the history of Italian football and was the base of the national team at the time.

Torino has never again had the same strength as before: five of its seven Italian titles were won in the 1940s.

