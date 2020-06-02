The new vehicle market continued to slow significantly in May, with a decline of 74.7% of sales compared to the same month of 2019. Among automobiles, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses were licensed 62 thousand units, according to preliminary market data. It is the worst result for months of May in 28 years.

The percentage of decline in the annual comparison is close to that recorded in April (the first full month of restrictive measures due to the coronavirus crisis), which was 76% lower than in April last year.

From May of this year to April, the sector improved by 11.3%. In the first five months of the year, sales total 613.8 thousand vehicles, falling 37.7% compared to the same period in 2019, when the market had already surpassed the mark of 1 million units sold.

Paulo Cardamone, president of Bright Consulting, believes that there are small signs of improvement in the market, driven in part by the conditions offered by companies (payment of installments only in 2021, for example), and the reopening of resellers in several states. There are also cars sold in the last two months that, according to him, were not licensed due to the suspension of Detrans in several locations.

For him, this month’s results should give a better idea of ​​the market. “We are forecasting sales of close to 100,000 cars and light commercials, half of which was recorded before the pandemic, but better than the data for April and May.”

In May, General Motors maintained its leadership in sales, with almost 10,000 units, while Volkswagen and Fiat tied for second place, with almost 8,800 units each. Toyota comes next, with 4,600 cars, followed by Hyundai (4,500), Renault (4,400), Ford (4,400), Jeep (2,57,000) and Honda (2 , 43 thousand).

Factories reopen

Despite the weak market, a good part of the manufacturers has already resumed activities, after stoppages longer than a month. Yesterday, Volkswagen returned to full operation in one shift at the São Bernardo do Campo (SP) plant, with 2,600 workers.

Employees must primarily work on the production of Nivus, compact sport utility vehicle developed in Brazil and launched last week. The plant still has 2.2 thousand employees in lay-off (suspended contracts), but 1.2 thousand of them return on the 22nd, when, in the expectation of ABC Metalworkers Union, the plant will start operating in two shifts again.

Volkswagen’s branch in Taubaté (SP) also resumed activities yesterday with a shift. Paraná returned on May 18 and São Carlos (SP), where engines are made on the 26th, both in two shifts. All units, however, will operate with a workload reduced by 30%, according to the agreement provided for by MP 936.

Another one that restarted the machines yesterday was the Caoa / Chery, from Jacareí (SP), which had been stopped since March 23. According to the group’s president, Marcio Alfonso, the factories in São Paulo and Anápolis (GO) will be prepared to produce two new models, one for each line.

By the end of the month, Ford (Camaçari) will reopen its factories, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan and Toyota. A PSA Peugeot Citroën and some GM plants do not yet have return dates.

