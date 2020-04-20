A black belt and Jiu-Jitsu practitioner for 23 years, ‘Dennis’ Lima decided to make four e-books available for free download on a digital platform with important details; Look

Due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, black belt Edenilson “Dennis” Lima decided to make four e-books available for free download on a digital platform. The teacher’s works are divided into four volumes, consisting of a Complete Guide, which details the history of Jiu-Jitsu and the main starting points for learning the sport, sweeps, falls and guard passages, and finally, defenses and exits .

‘Dennis’ Lima has developed a free e-book for practitioners of the gentle art (Photo: personal archive)

Photo: Lance!

Dennis, a Jiu-Jitsu practitioner for 23 years, tells how the desire to assemble his first books came about and what led him to make the decision to share with the community for the first time.

– The idea of ​​writing and producing my book came after some conversations with students and studies that I do about Jiu-Jitsu. That’s when I decided to produce a Complete Guide, where I highlight the history of the sport and detail about how basic Jiu-Jitsu works, in addition to showing how to take the first steps in the sport. It was a dream come true to produce this content. There’s a lot of cool stuff – said Dennis, before detailing the decision to put the e-book online for free.

– I understand that it is a complicated period because of this coronavirus and that was when I wanted to share e-books to generate more knowledge within the Jiu-Jitsu community. With everyone in quarantine, we can now take the time to read more and update our knowledge. I want to be part of the group that is helping and generating free content for the community. Today, in 2020, new practitioners can have access to books, videos and podcasts about Jiu-Jitsu. It is gratifying to see all this evolution of the sport – he concluded.

To access, click: (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/nn111y8ouuani97/AAApZpbPt05Q07CPgcqpiA9Wa?dl=0)

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going