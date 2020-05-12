European stock exchanges closed mixed on Tuesday, 12, while investors monitor the reopening process in several countries after the quarantine imposed by the coronavirus. The Stoxx 600 index closed up 0.26%, at 340.57 points.

According to BK Asset Management, the day had an empty economic agenda on the continent, which explains the timid movements of the shares. “Investor sentiment certainly seems much more hesitant today (12) than it did yesterday (11), but sales pressure remains silent”, evaluates the institution, in a report sent to customers.

In London, the FTSE 100 index ended with an increase of 0.93%, to 5,994.77 points. There, the British government announced that it will extend the Job Retention Program until October, which encourages companies to avoid mass layoffs. Originally, the instrument would remain in effect until June. “This means that the government does not see a rapid recovery and is waiting for a long and slow recovery,” believes the bank BBH.

In Paris, CAC 40 fell 0.39% to 4,472.50 points, a day after France started easing its quarantine. The losses were led by Airbus, which fell 6.02%, reflecting the decision of the airline Ryanair to cancel all purchases of aircraft from the European aviation giant.

On the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, DAX contracted 0.05%, at 10,819.50 points. In recent days, Germany has registered a new wave of coronavirus cases, as the country eases some of the restrictions on movement.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB gained 1.02%, to 17,559.32 points. Telecom registered the biggest jump, with an increase of 5.77%.

In Madrid, the Ibex 35 rose 1.36% to 6,762.70 points, while in Lisbon, the PSI 20 fell 1.37% to 4,152.15 points.

